Think you’ve got the best chili in town? Prove it! Enter our annual Chili Cookoff and compete for cash prizes in two categories:





🥄 People’s Choice – voted on by the hungry crowd

⭐ Judge’s Favorite – selected by our panel of local expert judges





Each contestant must prepare 6 quarts of chili to qualify—plenty for tasting and winning over the masses. Whether your style is spicy, smoky, sweet, or secret-family-recipe, this is your chance to claim chili glory! Chaffing dishes and bowls will be provided but please bring any additional toppings (chips, cheese, etc.) you would like served with your chili. Chili should be at the Vets Club by 4pm, with the winners announced at 7pm. You do not need to be present for the entire event, chili will be served by a team of volunteers.





Bring the heat, bring the flavor… and bring home the cash! 🌶️🏆



