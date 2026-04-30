Chili Dog Open: Return of the Chili Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with a one-month training package at Fit in 42, featuring 12 personalized sessions in a focused, supportive studio environment. Whether you’re building strength, improving endurance, or jumpstarting a new routine. It’s the perfect opportunity to invest in your health and feel your best.
Starting bid
Invest in your strength and well-being with a one-month training package at Strong Republic, featuring 12 expertly guided sessions designed specifically for adults over 40. In a welcoming, age-focused environment, experienced trainers tailor each workout to support mobility, strength, and long-term health. It’s a thoughtful way to feel stronger, move better, and thrive at any stage of life.
Starting bid
Refresh your look with a professional haircut and blow dry at Roots & Main Hair. Their skilled stylists combine creativity and precision to deliver a style that feels effortlessly polished and perfectly you. It’s a little luxury that leaves you looking, and feeling, your best.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening on the greens with a gift certificate for four players at The Lights at Indio Golf Course—the only night-lighted course in the Coachella Valley. Perfect for a memorable outing with friends, this unique experience lets you tee off under the stars in a fun, relaxed setting. It’s golf with a glowing twist you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening on the greens with a gift certificate for four players at The Lights at Indio Golf Course—the only night-lighted course in the Coachella Valley. Perfect for a memorable outing with friends, this unique experience lets you tee off under the stars in a fun, relaxed setting. It’s golf with a glowing twist you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
Sharpen your skills with a one-hour private lesson from Golf Pro Jeff Walser at The Lights at Indio Golf Course the only night-lighted course in the Coachella Valley. Whether you’re refining your swing or just getting started, enjoy expert instruction in a truly unique setting. It’s the perfect way to elevate your game.
Starting bid
Explore the desert like never before with a gift certificate for two seats on the San Andreas Fault Tour from Red Jeep Tours. Travel through stunning landscapes while expert guides share fascinating insights about the region’s geology and history. It’s an unforgettable adventure that brings the power of nature up close.
Starting bid
Take to the skies with a thrilling ride in a historic T-6 Texan at the Palm Springs Air Museum. This unforgettable experience puts you in the seat of a legendary training aircraft, offering breathtaking views and a taste of aviation history in motion. It’s a high-flying adventure you’ll never forget.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious outing with a $50 gift certificate to Stuft Pizza. Known for its hearty menu and lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy handcrafted pizzas, classic favorites, and great company. A crowd-pleasing experience that’s sure to satisfy.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious outing with a $60 gift certificate to Stuft Pizza. Known for its hearty menu and lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy handcrafted pizzas, classic favorites, and great company. A crowd-pleasing experience that’s sure to satisfy.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at the movies with a $50 gift certificate to Cinemark. Enjoy the latest blockbusters and must-see releases, sit back, relax, and experience the magic of the big screen in comfort. It’s the perfect excuse for a fun and memorable escape from the desert heat.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to your favorite pick-me-up with a $10 gift card to Starbucks Coffee. From handcrafted espresso drinks to refreshing teas and tasty treats, it’s the perfect way to add a little boost to your day. A small indulgence that always hits the spot.
Starting bid
Raise a glass with a $50 gift certificate to Indio Brewing Company. Enjoy a laid-back atmosphere and a rotating selection of craft beers, perfect for a casual night out with friends. It’s a great way to sip, relax, and savor local flavor.
Starting bid
Tee off in style with a $300 gift certificate to Trilogy Golf. Whether you’re booking a round, upgrading your gear, or enjoying the club’s premier amenities, this generous offering delivers a first-class golf experience. It’s the perfect way to elevate your time on the course.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Experience world-class golf with a gift certificate for a foursome at PGA WEST. Play on one of the most renowned courses in the Coachella Valley, known for its stunning scenery and championship-caliber design. It’s an unforgettable day on the links for you and your guests.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!