Chili Feed

1207 Pride Ave

Clarksburg, WV 26301

Regular Chili
$12
For just $12, attendees can enjoy a grab-and-go chili dinner of regular chili, served with cornbread and dessert.
White Chicken Chili
$12
For just $12, attendees can enjoy a grab-and-go chili dinner of white chicken chili, served with cornbread and dessert.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing