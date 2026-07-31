COACH Rockwall Lunches

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COACH Rockwall Lunches

About this shop

Chiloso's Lunch Order: Week 12

Chicken Taco Lunch Box item
Chicken Taco Lunch Box
$12
Available until Nov 12

Chicken taco lunch box: 2 chicken tacos, chips & salsa/jalapeno ranch, side of lettuce, tomato and cheese.

0
Steak Taco Lunch Box item
Steak Taco Lunch Box
$13
Available until Nov 12

Steak taco lunch box: 2 steak tacos, chips & salsa/jalapeno ranch, side of lettuce, tomato and cheese.

0
Chicken Mini Burrito item
Chicken Mini Burrito
$12
Available until Nov 12

Chicken Mini Burrito filled with chicken, beans, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, queso; with side of chips salsa/jalapeno.

0
Steak Mini Burrito Lunch Box item
Steak Mini Burrito Lunch Box
$13
Available until Nov 12

Steak Mini Burrito filled with Steak, beans, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, queso; with side of chips salsa/jalapeno.

0
1 Snack item
1 Snack
$1.50

1 Snack option

0
1 Soda item
1 Soda
$1.50

1 Choice Soda

0
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