Chiloso's Lunch Order: Week 8

Offered by
Chicken taco lunch box: 2 chicken tacos, chips & salsa/jalapeno ranch, side of lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Steak taco lunch box: 2 steak tacos, chips & salsa/jalapeno ranch, side of lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Chicken Mini Burrito filled with chicken, beans, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, queso; with side of chips salsa/jalapeno.
Steak Mini Burrito filled with Steak, beans, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, queso; with side of chips salsa/jalapeno.
1 Snack option
1 Choice Soda
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!