COACH Rockwall Lunches

Chiloso's Lunch Order: Week 8

Chicken Taco Lunch Box item
Chicken Taco Lunch Box
$12
Available until Mar 19

Chicken taco lunch box: 2 chicken tacos, chips & salsa/jalapeno ranch, side of lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Steak Taco Lunch Box item
Steak Taco Lunch Box
$13
Available until Mar 19

Steak taco lunch box: 2 steak tacos, chips & salsa/jalapeno ranch, side of lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Chicken Mini Burrito item
Chicken Mini Burrito
$12
Available until Mar 19

Chicken Mini Burrito filled with chicken, beans, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, queso; with side of chips salsa/jalapeno.

Steak Mini Burrito Lunch Box item
Steak Mini Burrito Lunch Box
$13
Available until Mar 19

Steak Mini Burrito filled with Steak, beans, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, queso; with side of chips salsa/jalapeno.

1 Snack item
1 Snack
$1.50

1 Snack option

1 Soda item
1 Soda
$1.50

1 Choice Soda

Add a donation for COACH Rockwall Lunches

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!