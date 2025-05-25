“六四”纪念馆“中国书院”系列课程 - - China Academy Lecture Series at the Tiananmen Memorial Museum

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3024 Peck Rd, El Monte, CA 91732, USA
线下课程｜In-person Only｜All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. As a nonprofit event, 100% of the ticket proceeds will go toward covering essential expenses such as venues and guest speakers.
线下课程｜In-person Only｜不管任何日期，买一次即可上林培瑞所有 8 节课｜Whatever date, one this ticket for all 8 sessions by Perry Link｜All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. As a nonprofit event, 100% of the ticket proceeds will go toward covering essential expenses such as venue rental and guest transportation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!