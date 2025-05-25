June 4th Massacre Memorial Association Inc

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June 4th Massacre Memorial Association Inc

About this event

“六四”纪念馆“中国书院”系列课程 - - China Academy Lecture Series at the Tiananmen Memorial Museum

Tiananmen Memorial Museum in LA

3024 Peck Rd, El Monte, CA 91732, USA

“单节课程”票（仅对应选定的日期）｜Single-Session (Selected Date Only)
$20

线下课程｜In-person Only｜All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. As a nonprofit event, 100% of the ticket proceeds will go toward covering essential expenses such as venues and guest speakers.

“林培瑞课程”通票（共 8 节）｜All-Session Pass (8 Ones) for Perry Link
$120

线下课程｜In-person Only｜不管任何日期，买一次即可上林培瑞所有 8 节课｜Whatever date, one this ticket for all 8 sessions by Perry Link｜All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. As a nonprofit event, 100% of the ticket proceeds will go toward covering essential expenses such as venue rental and guest transportation.

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