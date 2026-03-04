China AIDs Fund Bi-Annual Gala 2026

About this event
• Two tables for 20 guests total with premium seating
• One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage
• One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala
• Company logo featured on our gala webpage
Guest List & Journal Ad due by April 24th
• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
• Your registration is not confirmed until check is received
• One table for 10 guests total with premium seating
• One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage
• One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala
• Company logo featured on our gala webpage
Guest List & Journal Ad due by April 24th
• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
• Your registration is not confirmed until check is received
• One table for 10 guests total at the gala event
One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage
• One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala
• Company logo featured on our gala webpage
Guest List & Journal Ad due by April 24th
• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
• Your registration is not confirmed until check is received
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
• Your registration is not confirmed until check is received
• One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage | Vertical or Horizontal
• One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala | 16:9 Slideshow
Journal Ad due by April 24th
• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
• Your registration is not confirmed until check is received
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