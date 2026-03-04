China Aids Fund Inc

Hosted by

China Aids Fund Inc

About this event

China AIDs Fund Bi-Annual Gala 2026

52-11 111th St

Queens, NY 11368, USA

Gold Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

 • Two tables for 20 guests total with premium seating

 • One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage

 • One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala

 • Company logo featured on our gala webpage
Guest List & Journal Ad due by April 24th

Pay by Check — Gold Table ($10,000)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
 • Your registration is not confirmed until check is received

Silver Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 • One table for 10 guests total with premium seating

 • One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage

 • One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala

 • Company logo featured on our gala webpage
Guest List & Journal Ad due by April 24th

Pay by Check — Silver Table ($5,000)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
 • Your registration is not confirmed until check is received

Jade Table
$3,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 • One table for 10 guests total at the gala event

One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage

 • One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala

 • Company logo featured on our gala webpage
Guest List & Journal Ad due by April 24th

Pay by Check — Jade Table ($3,800)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
 • Your registration is not confirmed until check is received

Individual Admission
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Pay by Check — Individual Admission ($500)
Free

• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
 • Your registration is not confirmed until check is received

Advertisement
$600

 • One digital journal advertisement published on our gala webpage | Vertical or Horizontal

 • One digital slideshow advertisement presented during the gala | 16:9 Slideshow
Journal Ad due by April 24th

Pay by Check — Advertisement ($600)
Free

• Please make check payable to: "China AIDs Fund"
• Mail to: 43-73 Union Street Suite CB, Flushing, NY 11355
• Please include your organization name in the memo line
 • Your registration is not confirmed until check is received

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