China Elementary PTO's Night at the Ball Park Raffle

About this raffle
Step up to the mound! For just $1 per entry, your child has the chance to throw out the first pitch at China Elementary Night at the Ball Game. Lamar vs. Northwestern State April 17th, 2026
You can purchase as many entries as you would like!
Money raised during this raffle go to fund PTO's efforts throughout the year. For more information please contact China Elementary PTO at [email protected]
Once in a lifetime opportunity! Your child could be featured as Lamar University's Fan of the Game at China Elementary Night at the Ball Game April 17th, 2026. Lamar vs. Northwestern State. $1.00 per entry.
You can purchase as many entries as you would like.
Money raised during this raffle go to fund PTO's efforts throughout the year. For more information please contact China Elementary PTO at [email protected]
Here's your chance to win a baseball signed by the Lamar University Baseball Team!
You can purchase as many entries as you would like!
Money raised during this raffle go to fund PTO's efforts throughout the year. For more information please contact China Elementary PTO at [email protected]
Your child can have the opportunity to be on the field during the national anthem at China Elementary Night at the Ball Game April 17th, 2026. Lamar VS. Northwestern State.
You can purchase as many entries as you would like!
Money raised during this raffle go to fund PTO's efforts throughout the year. For more information please contact China Elementary PTO at [email protected]
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