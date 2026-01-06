Cincinnati Youth Choir
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Cincinnati Youth Choir

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Cincinnati Youth Choir

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China Tour 2026

Add a donation for Cincinnati Youth Choir

$

Deposit
$500

This deposit is for all singers and family members and confirms your registration for the 2026 tour to China!

Singer Monthly Payment
$500

Please select this option to make your monthly payment due February 27, March 27, April 24, and May 22. Total = $2500 (including $500 deposit).

Family Member Monthly Payment
$1,125

Please select this option to make your monthly payment due February 27, March 27, April 24, and May 22. Total = $5000 (including $500 deposit).

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