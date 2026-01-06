China Tour 2026

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About this event
$
This deposit is for all singers and family members and confirms your registration for the 2026 tour to China!
Please select this option to make your monthly payment due February 27, March 27, April 24, and May 22. Total = $2500 (including $500 deposit).
Please select this option to make your monthly payment due February 27, March 27, April 24, and May 22. Total = $5000 (including $500 deposit).
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