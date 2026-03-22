Chinese American Parents Association Walnut

Offered by

Chinese American Parents Association Walnut

About this shop

Chinese American Parents Association WHS Shop

Single Braised (No Add-Ons) item
Single Braised (No Add-Ons)
$15

We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.

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3 Color (No Add-Ons) item
3 Color (No Add-Ons)
$18

We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.

0
Double Braised (No Add-Ons) item
Double Braised (No Add-Ons)
$20

We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.

0
Petal Style (No Add-Ons) item
Petal Style (No Add-Ons)
$25

We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.

0
4-Strand Deluxe (No Add-Ons) item
4-Strand Deluxe (No Add-Ons)
$30

We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.

0
Year + Mini Doctoral hat + School logo item
Year + Mini Doctoral hat + School logo
$5

We offer a variety of school logos, covering all WVUSD elementary，middle schools and high schools.

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School Logo + Year Ribbon + Cap item
School Logo + Year Ribbon + Cap
$3

We offer a variety of school logos, covering all WVUSD elementary，middle schools and high schools.

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Monery Flower Classic (3 counts) item
Monery Flower Classic (3 counts)
$5
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Money Flower item
Money Flower
$5
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Money Flower Deluxe item
Money Flower Deluxe
$6
0
Paper Origami (3 counts) item
Paper Origami (3 counts)
$3
0
Name (Max 10 letters) item
Name (Max 10 letters)
$5
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