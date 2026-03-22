Chinese American Parents Association WHS Shop

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About this shop
We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.
We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.
We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.
We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.
We offer a wide range of colors and school options to choose from.Please select your preferred color at checkout.
We offer a variety of school logos, covering all WVUSD elementary，middle schools and high schools.
We offer a variety of school logos, covering all WVUSD elementary，middle schools and high schools.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!