Chinese Life in Olympia: Presentation and Discussion

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About this event
Sales tax is included.
General Admission, plus additional support for the Olympia Arts & Heritage Alliance Museum. Sales tax is included.
Experience more and save! Save 10% by purchasing both a ticket to the presentation and a ticket for a Chinese Life in Olympia Walking Tour. Sales tax is included.
After purchasing your bundle, you will receive an email with instructions to reserve your walking tour ticket.
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