Olympia Arts and Heritage Alliance Museum

Hosted by

Olympia Arts and Heritage Alliance Museum

About this event

Chinese Life in Olympia: Presentation and Discussion

203 Columbia St NW

Olympia, WA 98501, USA

General Admission
$8.78

Sales tax is included.

Museum Lovers
$13.18

General Admission, plus additional support for the Olympia Arts & Heritage Alliance Museum. Sales tax is included.

Ticket Bundle: Presentation & Walking Tour
$36.23

Experience more and save! Save 10% by purchasing both a ticket to the presentation and a ticket for a Chinese Life in Olympia Walking Tour. Sales tax is included.


After purchasing your bundle, you will receive an email with instructions to reserve your walking tour ticket.

Add a donation for Olympia Arts and Heritage Alliance Museum

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