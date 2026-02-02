Shakti House Inc

Hosted by

Shakti House Inc

About this event

Chinese New Year: Celebration & fundraiser

170 NW 18th Ct

Miami, FL 33125, USA

Community Support
$22

Supports Shakti House programs and community gatherings. Thank you for being part of this circle.

Sustaining Contribution
$33

Helps sustain teachers, offerings, and the care of the space. Your support keeps this work flowing.

Expanded Support
$44

Directly supports ongoing programs, special events, and accessible community offerings. Deeply appreciated.

Custom Amount — Give What Feels Aligned
Pay what you can

Choose an amount that feels right for you. Every contribution, no matter the size, supports Shakti House and this shared work.

Add a donation for Shakti House Inc

$

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