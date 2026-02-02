Chinese New Year: Celebration & fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Supports Shakti House programs and community gatherings. Thank you for being part of this circle.
Helps sustain teachers, offerings, and the care of the space. Your support keeps this work flowing.
Directly supports ongoing programs, special events, and accessible community offerings. Deeply appreciated.
Choose an amount that feels right for you. Every contribution, no matter the size, supports Shakti House and this shared work.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!