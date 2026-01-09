Chinese New Year Fundraiser Event

Hosted by
About this event
Even if you are unable to join us for the Lunar New Year Luncheon on March 1st, please support Cerritos Chinese School by submitting a donation! Help us surpass our fundraising goal!
On March 1st, enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and performances, a delicious meal, and the opportunity to take part in the silent auction—all with a 25% early-bird discount. Plus, if you purchase without a discount code, you’ll receive 20 raffle tickets that you can use to enter for a chance to win the Class Raffle Basket of your choice!
On March 1st , enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and performances, a delicious meal, and the opportunity to take part in the silent auction. Plus, if you purchase without a discount code, you’ll receive 20 raffle tickets that you can use to enter for a chance to win the Class Raffle Basket of your choice!
Children 3-18; no raffle tickets are included, but you can purchase additional ones below for them to participate!
Lap Children are FREE; no raffle tickets are included, but you can purchase additional ones below for them to participate!
Purchase an extra pack of 10 raffle tickets to enter a chance to win the Class Raffle Basket of your choice!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!