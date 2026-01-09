Cerritos Chinese School

Chinese New Year Fundraiser Event

13234 E 166th St

Cerritos, CA 90703, USA

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Even if you are unable to join us for the Lunar New Year Luncheon on March 1st, please support Cerritos Chinese School by submitting a donation! Help us surpass our fundraising goal!

Luncheon Adult - Early Bird Special
$45
Available until Feb 22

On March 1st, enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and performances, a delicious meal, and the opportunity to take part in the silent auction—all with a 25% early-bird discount. Plus, if you purchase without a discount code, you’ll receive 20 raffle tickets that you can use to enter for a chance to win the Class Raffle Basket of your choice!

Luncheon Adult
$60

On March 1st , enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and performances, a delicious meal, and the opportunity to take part in the silent auction. Plus, if you purchase without a discount code, you’ll receive 20 raffle tickets that you can use to enter for a chance to win the Class Raffle Basket of your choice!

Luncheon Child
$25

Children 3-18; no raffle tickets are included, but you can purchase additional ones below for them to participate!

Luncheon Children 2 and Under
Free

Lap Children are FREE; no raffle tickets are included, but you can purchase additional ones below for them to participate!

Luncheon Raffle Tickets Only
$10

Purchase an extra pack of 10 raffle tickets to enter a chance to win the Class Raffle Basket of your choice!

Add a donation for Cerritos Chinese School

$

