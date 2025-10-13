Chinmaya Mission Chicago

Hosted by

Chinmaya Mission Chicago

About this event

Chinmaya Mission Annual Fundraising Banquet-2025

933 S Riverside Dr

Elmhurst, IL 60126

CHYK Table - 53
$75

All CHYKs are encouraged to buy tickets at this table. There open seats on this table Other please buy it

Child Care - Kids Under 10
$25

All kids age of 5 to 10 years need Child care. Supervised Child care with a dinner and a magic show will be provided so the parents can enjoy the banquet. Any Food Restriction should be submitted in written when dropping off kids at the registration desk.

Kids Table Tables 59,60,61,62,63
$75

This table is for Balavihar children over the age of 13.

Table 38
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 46
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 47
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 48
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 49
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 50
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 51
$75

This table accommodates 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
Kindly note that this table suitable for seniors.

Table 52
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 54
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 55
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.CHYKs please. buy here close to 53

Table 56
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 57
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 58
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.

Table 07
$75

This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.CHYKs please. buy here close to 53

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!