Chinmaya Mission Annual Fundraising Banquet-2025

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About this event
All CHYKs are encouraged to buy tickets at this table. There open seats on this table Other please buy it
All kids age of 5 to 10 years need Child care. Supervised Child care with a dinner and a magic show will be provided so the parents can enjoy the banquet. Any Food Restriction should be submitted in written when dropping off kids at the registration desk.
This table is for Balavihar children over the age of 13.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table accommodates 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
Kindly note that this table suitable for seniors.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.CHYKs please. buy here close to 53
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.
This table has 10 seats. Please select the desired number of tickets.CHYKs please. buy here close to 53
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