CMA KITCHEN SERVICE

Mumbai’s favorite street food: a spicy potato fritter served in a soft bun with chutneys and green chili on the side.
Crispy and golden-fried vegetable patties made with mashed potatoes, peas, and spices — crunchy outside, soft inside.
Fragrant rice cooked on slow “dum” with vegetables, aromatic spices, and herbs — rich in flavor and tradition.
A North Indian classic — fluffy, fried batura bread served with spicy and tangy chickpea curry.
Traditional Indian spiced tea brewed with milk and aromatic spices — cozy and refreshing.
A chilled, creamy drink made with yogurt and ripe mangoes — sweet, tangy, and refreshing.
