Chip & Chips Fundraiser Event Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Use this option if each Golf participant in your foursome is paying separately (or if less than 4 are being paid together).
Use this option if you are paying for your entire foursome.
Use this option to register and pay for participation in the Poker Tournament at Lone Girl Brewing.
Use this add-on if you wish to sponsor a First Responders Buy-In for the Chip & Chips Poker Tournament happening at Lone Girl following the golf outing. Every $50 will sponsor one First Responder.
Sponsorship Details/Requirements:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!