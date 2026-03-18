Chip In For Charity: A Beyond Ourselves Golf Event

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About this event
For 1 person: includes greens fee, cart, continental breakfast, giveaways, contests and lunch. Single players will be randomly assigned to open spots unless otherwise requested.
For 2 people: includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, giveaways, contests and lunch. Pairings will be randomly assigned to open spots unless otherwise requested.
For 4 people: includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, giveaways, contests and lunch.
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