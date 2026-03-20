BEYOND OURSELVES

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BEYOND OURSELVES

About this event

Chip In For Charity: Sponsoring the Beyond Ourselves Golf Event

1901 Deborah Dr

Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA

Hole Sponsor
$250

Signage (18"x24") with your group's name will be provided, and you will have the opportunity to set up your own table or tent on your sponsored hole. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.

Prize Sponsor
$250

Your group will be recognized when contest winners are awarded. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.

Towel Sponsor
$500

Your group's name will be included on a tag attached to the golf towel given to every registered golfer. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.

Giveaway Sponsor
$800

Your group's name will be included on the swag bag given to every registered golfer. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Your group will be recognized on custom napkins in the clubhouse during breakfast and lunch service. You will also have the opportunity to add branded items to every registered golfer's swag bag. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Your group will be recognized on a large banner in the clubhouse. Your group will also be recognized verbally by the event emcee. You will also have the opportunity to add branded items to every registered golfer's swag bag. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.

Add a donation for BEYOND OURSELVES

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