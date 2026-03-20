Chip In For Charity: Sponsoring the Beyond Ourselves Golf Event

Hosted by
About this event
Signage (18"x24") with your group's name will be provided, and you will have the opportunity to set up your own table or tent on your sponsored hole. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.
Your group will be recognized when contest winners are awarded. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.
Your group's name will be included on a tag attached to the golf towel given to every registered golfer. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.
Your group's name will be included on the swag bag given to every registered golfer. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.
Your group will be recognized on custom napkins in the clubhouse during breakfast and lunch service. You will also have the opportunity to add branded items to every registered golfer's swag bag. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.
Your group will be recognized on a large banner in the clubhouse. Your group will also be recognized verbally by the event emcee. You will also have the opportunity to add branded items to every registered golfer's swag bag. Your group will also be recognized on the Beyond Ourselves website and Facebook page.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!