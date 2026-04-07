Chip In For The Pups

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About this event
Hobart, IN 46342, USA
Registration begins at 9:00am
Shotgun start at 10:00am
18 holes scramble format with cart, games, dinner, awards ceremony, and a great time supporting Giant Paw Prints Pups
Complimentary Foursome, logo on event signage, social media, recognition, hole signage, and acknowledgment at event
Two paid golfers, logo on event signage, social media recognition, hole signage, and acknowledgment at event.
Logo on event signage, social media recognition, hole signage, and acknowledgment at event
Hole signage at one of the 18 holes
Please let us know the value of this item
Skins
Skirts
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