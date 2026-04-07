Giant Paw Prints Inc

Hosted by

Giant Paw Prints Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Chip In For The Pups

638 N 700 W

Hobart, IN 46342, USA

Entry Fee Per Golfer
$125

Registration begins at 9:00am

Shotgun start at 10:00am

18 holes scramble format with cart, games, dinner, awards ceremony, and a great time supporting Giant Paw Prints Pups

Top Dog Sponsor
$750

Complimentary Foursome, logo on event signage, social media, recognition, hole signage, and acknowledgment at event

Tail Waggin' Sponsor
$500

Two paid golfers, logo on event signage, social media recognition, hole signage, and acknowledgment at event.

Doggone Awesome Sponsor
$350

Logo on event signage, social media recognition, hole signage, and acknowledgment at event

Pup Sponsor
$125

Hole signage at one of the 18 holes

Belly Scratches and/or Basket
Free

Please let us know the value of this item

Skins
$20

Skins

Skirts
$20

Skirts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!