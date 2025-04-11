The Kouns Family Foundation

Hosted by

The Kouns Family Foundation

About this event

"Chip In For Veterans" Top Golf Tournament

10531 Brightman Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32246, USA

Single Player
$125

Includes one top golf player, one drink ticket, access to the silent auction, and brunch.

Event Spectator
$75

Grants entry to the event, including access to brunch, a silent auction, and competition bays.

The Tee-Off to Goal-Post Challenge
$5

One ticket for The Tee-Off to Goal-Post Challenge with 50/50 raffle

The Tee-Off to Goal-Post Challenge
$20

5 tickets for The Tee-Off to Goal-Post Challenge with 50/50 raffle

🥈 Hero Sponsor (6 Tickets)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes six top golf player, six drink tickets, access to the silent auction, and brunch.


Logo on event signage and select promotional materials


Logo featured in social media and email campaigns


Verbal recognition during the event.


Opportunity to speak during the event

Opportunity to provide branded giveaways or materials



🥉 Service Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on shared sponsor signage at the event


Social media mentions before and after the event.


Verbal recognition during the event

Includes one top golf player, one drink ticket, access to the silent auction, and brunch.

💙 Supporter
$500

Name listed on event signage


Social media thank-you shoutout


Recognition during the event


Grants one entry to the event, including access to brunch, a silent auction, and competition bays.

🐾 Friend of Veterans
$250

Name listed on event signage


A heartfelt thank-you mention on our social media

Add a donation for The Kouns Family Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!