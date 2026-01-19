Chippewa HS Baseball Draw Down Fundraiser

About this event
Enjoy the night with a great meal and friends. This ticket is for dinner & draft beer only and does not include a Draw Down Ticket. Attendees can still join in the fun with multiple other open activities like our 50/50 and basket raffles. Only 75 "Dinner Only" tickets available.
Participate in our Draw Down event while you enjoy dinner with friends! This ticket includes dinner, draft beer and a Draw Down Ticket. Attendees can also join in the fun with multiple other open activities like our 50/50 and basket raffles. Only 125 "Dinner + Draw Down" tickets available.
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