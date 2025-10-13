Chippewa Valley Emerging Leaders

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Chippewa Valley Emerging Leaders

About the memberships

Chippewa Valley Emerging Leaders's Memberships

Single Membership
$120

Renews yearly on: June 14 at CDT

🔹 Single Membership – $120/year

For individuals ready to make a difference.

Join a global movement of service-minded leaders. As a single member, you'll gain full access to:

  • All Lions Club events and service opportunities
  • Leadership development resources
  • Member-exclusive news and updates
  • Digital access to your membership card and activity log
  • Easy service reporting and volunteer tracking

Make a difference. Grow as a leader. Serve your community.

Family Membership
$220

Renews yearly on: June 14 at CDT

🔸 Family Membership – $220/year

For families who serve together.

Empower your entire household to give back. Our Family Membership includes:

  • Full membership benefits for multiple family members
  • Shared access to service events, meetings, and volunteer hours
  • Family-friendly events and youth programs
  • One simplified account for managing your household's impact

Stronger together. Serve as a family. Lead with purpose.

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