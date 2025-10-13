Chippewa Valley Emerging Leaders's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 14 at CDT
For individuals ready to make a difference.
Join a global movement of service-minded leaders. As a single member, you'll gain full access to:
Make a difference. Grow as a leader. Serve your community.
Renews yearly on: June 14 at CDT
For families who serve together.
Empower your entire household to give back. Our Family Membership includes:
Stronger together. Serve as a family. Lead with purpose.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!