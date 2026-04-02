Chipping In to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament

About this event
Golf, cart, golf balls, and lunch
Team of 4
Golf, cart, golf balls, and lunch
3 foursomes, option of interactive hole activity or 2 hole signs, logo on website, social media, newsletter and event signage; recognition at awards program
2 foursomes, 1 hole sign, logo on website, social media, newsletter; recognition during the event
1 foursome, 1 hole sign, logo on website, recognition during event
Create an activity to engage players at a hole on the course during the tournament; logo on website, social media, newsletter
1 hole sign; custom signage (provided by us) placed at one hole on the course during tournament
1 foursome, signage on keg at the course and social media recognition
1 foursome, logo on golf balls given to all players at the tournament, recognition at awards program, logo on website, social media, newsletter
1 foursome, logo displayed at lunch, recognition during the meal
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