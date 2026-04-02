Serene Harbor Inc

Hosted by

Serene Harbor Inc

About this event

Chipping In to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament

2300 Clubhouse Dr

Rockledge, FL 32955, USA

Single Player
$125

Golf, cart, golf balls, and lunch

Foursome
$400

Team of 4

Golf, cart, golf balls, and lunch

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

3 foursomes, option of interactive hole activity or 2 hole signs, logo on website, social media, newsletter and event signage; recognition at awards program

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

2 foursomes, 1 hole sign, logo on website, social media, newsletter; recognition during the event

Half-Shot Sponsor
$750

1 foursome, 1 hole sign, logo on website, recognition during event

Interactive Hole Sponsor
$500

Create an activity to engage players at a hole on the course during the tournament; logo on website, social media, newsletter

Hole Sponsor
$125

1 hole sign; custom signage (provided by us) placed at one hole on the course during tournament

Keg Sponsor
$800

1 foursome, signage on keg at the course and social media recognition

Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,000

1 foursome, logo on golf balls given to all players at the tournament, recognition at awards program, logo on website, social media, newsletter

Lunch sponsor
$1,500

1 foursome, logo displayed at lunch, recognition during the meal

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!