Silver City Theatre

Hosted by

Silver City Theatre

About this event

Chiricahua Apache Origin Stories

Silver City

NM 88061, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

“Presented by” credit on all materials

Featured recognition at every performance

Private preview event for guests

Opportunity to support long-term sustainability of the event


Cultural Steward
$10,000

Major program recognition

Invitation to dress rehearsal + artist talk

Name included in all season materials

Supports cultural consultation and artistic integrity

Storykeeper
$5,000

Recognition in program and lobby display

Invitation to opening weekend reception

Supports performers and musicians

Ensemble Sponsor
$2,500

Program recognition

Supports costumes, design, and production elements

Community Builder
$1,000

Program recognition

Helps fund accessible tickets and outreach

Friend of the Stories
$500

Name listed in program

Supports local artists and production needs

Supporting Donor
$100

Name listed (group recognition)

Helps bring the event to life

Add a donation for Silver City Theatre

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