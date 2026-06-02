Chisholm Trail Ranger Regiment Band Sponsorships

About the memberships
Valid until June 18, 2027
Company Name/Logo on Ranger Regiment Shirts
Trailer Signage 12in x 26in
Concert Program
Slide Show @ Banquet
Invitation to Banquet social media
Announce Company Name @ all half time show home games
Valid until June 18, 2027
Company Name/Logo on Ranger Regiment Shirts
Trailer Signage 12in x 12in
Concert Program
Slide Show @ Banquet
Invitation to Banquet
Announce Company Name @ all half time show home games
Valid until June 18, 2027
Company Name/Logo on concert Program
Slide Show @ Banquet
Announce Company Name @ all half time show home games
Valid until June 18, 2027
Ranger Regiment Band window decal plus business logo on all concert and banquet programs
Valid until June 18, 2027
Business logo will be on all concert and band banquet programs
$
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