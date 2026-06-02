Chisholm Trail Ranger Regiment Band Boosters

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Chisholm Trail Ranger Regiment Band Boosters

About the memberships

Chisholm Trail Ranger Regiment Band Sponsorships

Platinum Package
$1,500

Valid until June 18, 2027

Company Name/Logo on Ranger Regiment Shirts
Trailer Signage 12in x 26in

Concert Program

Slide Show @ Banquet

Invitation to Banquet social media

Announce Company Name @ all half time show home games

Gold Package
$1,000

Valid until June 18, 2027

Company Name/Logo on Ranger Regiment Shirts
Trailer Signage 12in x 12in

Concert Program

Slide Show @ Banquet

Invitation to Banquet

Announce Company Name @ all half time show home games

Silver Package
$750

Valid until June 18, 2027

Company Name/Logo on concert Program
Slide Show @ Banquet

Announce Company Name @ all half time show home games

Ranger Supporter
$250

Valid until June 18, 2027

Ranger Regiment Band window decal plus business logo on all concert and banquet programs

Ranger Supporter #2
$100

Valid until June 18, 2027

Business logo will be on all concert and band banquet programs

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