Offered by

CYT Dallas

About this shop

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Pre-Orders

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Show Shirt item
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Show Shirt
$22
Available until Jan 22

CYT show shirts are great for marketing the show. Cast members DO NOT receive a shirt. These shirts are available to cast, families,and fans for purchase! Shirts will be delivered to cast member prior to tech week. *Taxes included Order deadline 1/21

Make-Up Kit item
Make-Up Kit
$32
Available until Jan 22

Theatrical make-up kit. Cast member will be colormatched by our make-up designer. Make-up kits will be delivered to cast member during tech week. *Taxes included Order deadline 1/21

Opening Night Bouquet item
Opening Night Bouquet
$20
Available until Jan 22

Bouquet will be delivered opening night.*Taxes included Deadline to order 1/21

Show Poster item
Show Poster
$8.50
Available until Jan 22

Show logo poster with names of cast members - will be delivered in a protective binder sleeve during one of the performances.*Taxes included Deadline to order 1/21

Show Box Sticker item
Show Box Sticker
$5.50
Available until Jan 22

Sticker will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.

Waterproof Sticker item
Waterproof Sticker
$5.50
Available until Jan 22

Sticker will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.

Cast Photo item
Cast Photo
$8.50
Available until Jan 22

Cast photo with cast and director signatures will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.

Plush Puppy item
Plush Puppy
$15
Available until Jan 22

Plush puppy (12" long and super soft) will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.

Keepsake Ornament item
Keepsake Ornament
$10
Available until Jan 22

Show Ornament will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.

Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$27
Available until Jan 22

Select Size and Color Preference. Must meet minimum to order. Sweatshirt will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.

Backstage Basic Delivery Bundle item
Backstage Basic Delivery Bundle
$52
Available until Jan 22

Bundle includes:

-Opening Night Bouquet

-Showbox Sticker

-Show Poster

-Cast Photo

-Show Ornament

-Two Buttons

-Waterproof Sticker

Bundle price saves you $5 off of items priced individuatlly. Items will be delivered backstage throughout the run of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

Backstage Super Fan Delivery Bundle item
Backstage Super Fan Delivery Bundle
$115
Available until Jan 22

Bundle includes:

-Opening Night Bouquet

-Showbox Sticker

-Show Poster

-Cast Photo

-Show Ornament

-Two Buttons

-Waterproof Sticker

-Show Shirt

-Truly Sweatshirt

-Puppy Plush


Bundle price saves you $9 off of items priced individuatlly. Items will be delivered backstage throughout the run of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

Box Of Candy w/ Star Gram item
Box Of Candy w/ Star Gram
$4
Available until Jan 22

Box of selected candy and star gram with personalized message delivered backstage to cast member during one of the performances. Order Deadline 1/21.

Buttons (2 for $1.00) item
Buttons (2 for $1.00)
$1
Available until Jan 22

Select 2 buttons per $1 order. Buttons will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

Canvas Bag item
Canvas Bag
$12
Available until Jan 22

Canvas Bag will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

Show Hat item
Show Hat
$14
Available until Jan 22

Show Hat will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

Travel Mug item
Travel Mug
$14
Available until Jan 22

Travel Mug will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

Zipper bag item
Zipper bag
$6
Available until Jan 22

Zipper bag will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

Star Gram item
Star Gram
$1
Available until Jan 22

A star gram gives you the ability to include a personal message with your backstage deliveries. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21

1/4 page Congrat Ad item
1/4 page Congrat Ad
$25
Available until Jan 22

1/4 page program congratulations ad. You will be sent a link to submit your ad details via email. Order Deadline 1/21

1/2 page Congrat Ad item
1/2 page Congrat Ad
$45
Available until Jan 22

1/2 page program congratulations ad. You will be sent a link to submit your ad details via email. Order Deadline 1/21.

Full page Congrat Ad item
Full page Congrat Ad
$60
Available until Jan 22

Full page program congratulations ad. You will be sent a link to submit your ad details via email. Order Deadline 1/21

Show Media
$43

Show media includes video recording and photography of our production. Video & photos will be sent to you by email post production via digital download.*Taxes included

February 21st - Tech Meal
$11
Available until Feb 19

3 pieces of pizza served with fruit served between the Saturday performances. *Orders Due by 2/18

February 28th - Tech Meal
$11
Available until Feb 19

3 pieces of pizza served with fruit served between the Saturday performances. *Orders Due by 2/18

Add a donation for CYT Dallas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!