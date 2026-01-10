Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Pre-Orders

Offered by
About this shop
CYT show shirts are great for marketing the show. Cast members DO NOT receive a shirt. These shirts are available to cast, families,and fans for purchase! Shirts will be delivered to cast member prior to tech week. *Taxes included Order deadline 1/21
Theatrical make-up kit. Cast member will be colormatched by our make-up designer. Make-up kits will be delivered to cast member during tech week. *Taxes included Order deadline 1/21
Bouquet will be delivered opening night.*Taxes included Deadline to order 1/21
Show logo poster with names of cast members - will be delivered in a protective binder sleeve during one of the performances.*Taxes included Deadline to order 1/21
Sticker will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.
Sticker will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.
Cast photo with cast and director signatures will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.
Plush puppy (12" long and super soft) will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.
Show Ornament will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.
Select Size and Color Preference. Must meet minimum to order. Sweatshirt will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21.
Bundle includes:
-Opening Night Bouquet
-Showbox Sticker
-Show Poster
-Cast Photo
-Show Ornament
-Two Buttons
-Waterproof Sticker
Bundle price saves you $5 off of items priced individuatlly. Items will be delivered backstage throughout the run of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
Bundle includes:
-Opening Night Bouquet
-Showbox Sticker
-Show Poster
-Cast Photo
-Show Ornament
-Two Buttons
-Waterproof Sticker
-Show Shirt
-Truly Sweatshirt
-Puppy Plush
Bundle price saves you $9 off of items priced individuatlly. Items will be delivered backstage throughout the run of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
Box of selected candy and star gram with personalized message delivered backstage to cast member during one of the performances. Order Deadline 1/21.
Select 2 buttons per $1 order. Buttons will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
Canvas Bag will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
Show Hat will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
Travel Mug will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
Zipper bag will be delivered backstage during one of the performances. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
A star gram gives you the ability to include a personal message with your backstage deliveries. *Taxes included Order Deadline 1/21
1/4 page program congratulations ad. You will be sent a link to submit your ad details via email. Order Deadline 1/21
1/2 page program congratulations ad. You will be sent a link to submit your ad details via email. Order Deadline 1/21.
Full page program congratulations ad. You will be sent a link to submit your ad details via email. Order Deadline 1/21
Show media includes video recording and photography of our production. Video & photos will be sent to you by email post production via digital download.*Taxes included
3 pieces of pizza served with fruit served between the Saturday performances. *Orders Due by 2/18
3 pieces of pizza served with fruit served between the Saturday performances. *Orders Due by 2/18
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!