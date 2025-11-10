Serpent-Filled Chalice of Saint John the Apostle — legendary vessel, occasionally biting, and historically reputed to inspire both caution and awe.

Legendary Associations (traditional, though unverified)

Said to have been offered to Saint John as a poisoned drink, which – after a quick prayer – turned into a harmless pet dragon. Inspired centuries of Christian art, confused bartenders, and careful hand-washing. Frequently featured in illuminated manuscripts depicting both saints and startled onlookers. Rumored to have inspired the tequila worm.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS



