CHJ Holiday Auction 2025

An 18k medium-sized diamond butterfly pendant with a diamond weight of 0.36ctw and measures 13.2 x 11.5mm.
Value: $1,465
A baguette emerald tennis bracelet in 14k yellow gold. One of our new arrivals, this link bracelet is exquisitely crafted and inlaid with natural emerald gemstones, this bracelet is ideal for anyone's wish list.
Value: $2,495
This streamlined flex cuff (M) is artisan handcrafted in reclaimed sterling silver with ethically sourced diamond pavé. A bracelet that shows elegance and edge.
Value: $2,600
Florentine finish, sparkling diamond accents rest atop a shining heart backdrop on a glittering 14k gold ball chain.
Value: $3,550
A talisman of good luck and fortune, this charm has a diamond eye on one side and the words "a token of love and protection" inscribed on the other side.
Value: $2,060
Voucher for a pair of ticket to the ” The Play That Goes Wrong” . A funny broadway hit revolved around a 19th century murder mystery.
12" x 18" Acrylic photo print by Saskia Keeley, Swiss photographer, counselor, and workshop leader who uses photography as to tool for healing, social justice, and connection. Saskia has worked with Communities for Healing & Justice since 2022 and has facilitated four photography workshops with Coming Home.
Value: $350
2024 Acrylic and oil on canvas painting
Size 30"x 24”
Value: $3,500
Acrylic and oil on canvas painting
Size 12"x 16”
Value: $3,500
2025 Acrylic and oil on canvas painting
Size 14"x 11”
Value: $3,500
Serpent-Filled Chalice of Saint John the Apostle — legendary vessel, occasionally biting, and historically reputed to inspire both caution and awe.
Legendary Associations (traditional, though unverified)
Said to have been offered to Saint John as a poisoned drink, which – after a quick prayer – turned into a harmless pet dragon. Inspired centuries of Christian art, confused bartenders, and careful hand-washing. Frequently featured in illuminated manuscripts depicting both saints and startled onlookers. Rumored to have inspired the tequila worm.
Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)
Value: PRICELESS
Staff of Moses (a.k.a. Rod of God) — legendary implement, miraculous walking aid, and occasional source of dramatic flair. Comes with serpent of questionable character and The Book of the Bee (1222 AD), which provides the history of the staff through the ages.
Practical Uses
Excellent for dramatic storytelling, public speaking, or guiding large groups across deserts. Comes in handy on long pilgrimages or casual strolls. Can gently encourage misbehaving livestock, unruly children, or recalcitrant spirits. Perfect accessory for historical reenactments or leadership seminars.
Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)
Value: PRICELESS
Shadow Twin of the Book of Kells — a miraculous, exact replica of the magnificent illuminated manuscript, lost to time but now astonishingly rediscovered...and signed by the 56th-generation Great Grandson of St. Patrick's herpetologist.
Dubious Provenance
Originally created as a secret safeguard against intentional Viking destruction, or perhaps just extreme librarian paranoia. Disappeared into obscurity for centuries, occasionally rumored to have been used as a pillow for tired monks. Rediscovered in a remote chest labeled “Dear Vikings – The gold is in the other room.”
Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)
Value: PRICELESS
Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection, a miraculous ensemble once designed to withstand, survive, and even thrive in the face of extraordinary infernos.
Description of Artifact
Primary Feature: A Guardian Angel of unmistakable celestial authority, sworn to shield all within the collection’s sphere of influence.
Contingency Features: Fire-resistant, yet stylish toga-cape set; fire blanket, sufficiently broad to cover unexpected conflagrations and impress guests with dramatic flair; and traditional extinguisher for the occasional domestic mishap.
Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)
Value: PRICELESS
Dani Ticktin Koplik, dtkResources
In a time of extreme volatility, a constantly shifting business landscape and encroaching AI, executives and academics must prioritize developing a conscious, evolved leadership practice.
As an experienced and certified executive coach working across industries - e.g. private equity, law, banking, real estate, accounting, banking, entertainment, higher education, law, private equity, real estate - I’m offering three (3) laser-focused sessions for $1,500. Possible topics:
• accountability
• career advancement
• communication /presentation skills
• critical thinking
• diversity, equity and inclusion
• effective feedback
• goal setting
• office politics
• performance management
• personal branding
• sexual politics
• unconscious bias…
• or simply, a sounding board
Value: $3,000
Decades of experience in strategic planning, development, and fundraising. Clients have included the American Red Cross, Ford Foundation, Boys Town, the White House, Boston Consulting Group, Central Park Conservancy, and more. Mr. Boyd will work for your organization for a full day.
Value: $1,200
