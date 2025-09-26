Hosted by

Communities for Healing & Justice, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

CHJ Silent Auction

Pick-up location

We will arrange with you.

Executive Coaching & Leadership Consulting item
Executive Coaching & Leadership Consulting
$1,500

Starting bid

Dani Ticktin Koplik, dtkResources

In a time of extreme volatility, a constantly shifting business landscape and encroaching AI, executives and academics must prioritize developing a conscious, evolved leadership practice.

 

As an experienced and certified executive coach working across industries - e.g. private equity, law, banking, real estate, accounting, banking,  entertainment, higher education, law, private equity, real estate - I’m offering three (3) laser-focused sessions for $1,500. Possible topics:

 

•   accountability

•   career advancement

•   communication /presentation skills

•   critical thinking

•   diversity, equity and inclusion

•   effective feedback

•   goal setting

•   office politics

•   performance management

•   personal branding

•   sexual politics

•   unconscious bias…

•   or simply, a sounding board


Value: $3,000

“The Play That Goes Wrong” Ticket Voucher item
“The Play That Goes Wrong” Ticket Voucher
$150

Starting bid

Voucher for a pair of ticket to the ” The Play That Goes Wrong” . A funny broadway hit revolved around a 19th century murder mystery.

Untitled by Louisa Waber item
Untitled by Louisa Waber
$1,700

Starting bid

Acrylic and oil on canvas painting

Size 12"x 16”

Value: $3,500

Emerald Tennis Bracelet item
Emerald Tennis Bracelet item
Emerald Tennis Bracelet
$1,600

Starting bid

A baguette emerald tennis bracelet in 14k yellow gold. One of our new arrivals, this link bracelet is exquisitely crafted and inlaid with natural emerald gemstones, this bracelet is ideal for anyone's wish list.

Value: $2,495

Galileo's Travel Telescope (Mysterious Artifact) item
Galileo's Travel Telescope (Mysterious Artifact) item
Galileo's Travel Telescope (Mysterious Artifact)
$100

Starting bid

Galileo’s Travel Telescope — pioneering optical instrument, celestial spyglass, and tool of both discovery and occasional consternation.

Legendary Associations (traditional, though unverified)

Said to have revealed Jupiter’s moons to humanity for the first time. Inspired the sketches of lunar craters that became the basis for generations of astronomers’ daydreams. May have contributed indirectly to a variety of arguments about the movement of the heavens.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

Thomas Boyd Consulting Services item
Thomas Boyd Consulting Services item
Thomas Boyd Consulting Services
$800

Starting bid

Decades of experience in strategic planning, development, and fundraising. Clients have included the American Red Cross, Ford Foundation, Boys Town, the White House, Boston Consulting Group, Central Park Conservancy, and more. Mr. Boyd will work for your organization for a full day.

Value: $1,200

"Pomegranate", Jaipur, India item
"Pomegranate", Jaipur, India
$200

Starting bid

12" x 18" Acrylic photo print by Saskia Keeley, Swiss photographer, counselor, and workshop leader who uses photography as to tool for healing, social justice, and connection. Saskia has worked with Communities for Healing & Justice since 2022 and has facilitated four photography workshops with Coming Home.

Value: $350

The Floating World by Louisa Waber item
The Floating World by Louisa Waber
$1,700

Starting bid

2024 Acrylic and oil on canvas painting

Size 30"x 24”

Value: $3,500

Nicole Rose Jewelry Medium Diamond Butterfly Pendant item
Nicole Rose Jewelry Medium Diamond Butterfly Pendant item
Nicole Rose Jewelry Medium Diamond Butterfly Pendant
$800

Starting bid

An 18k medium-sized diamond butterfly pendant with a diamond weight of 0.36ctw and measures 13.2 x 11.5mm.

Value: $1,465

Saint John's Serpent-Filled Chalice (Mysterious Artifact) item
Saint John's Serpent-Filled Chalice (Mysterious Artifact) item
Saint John's Serpent-Filled Chalice (Mysterious Artifact)
$100

Starting bid

Serpent-Filled Chalice of Saint John the Apostle — legendary vessel, occasionally biting, and historically reputed to inspire both caution and awe.

Legendary Associations (traditional, though unverified)

Said to have been offered to Saint John as a poisoned drink, which – after a quick prayer – turned into a harmless pet dragon. Inspired centuries of Christian art, confused bartenders, and careful hand-washing. Frequently featured in illuminated manuscripts depicting both saints and startled onlookers. Rumored to have inspired the tequila worm.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS


"Buddha Head", Bangkok, Thailand item
"Buddha Head", Bangkok, Thailand
$200

Starting bid

12" x 18" Acrylic photo print by Saskia Keeley, Swiss photographer, counselor, and workshop leader who uses photography as to tool for healing, social justice, and connection. Saskia has worked with Communities for Healing & Justice since 2022 and has facilitated four photography workshops with Coming Home.

Value: $350

John Hardy Cuff item
John Hardy Cuff item
John Hardy Cuff
$1,300

Starting bid

This streamlined flex cuff (M) is artisan handcrafted in reclaimed sterling silver with ethically sourced diamond pavé. A bracelet that shows elegance and edge.

Value: $2,600

God's Compass (Mysterious Artifact)) item
God's Compass (Mysterious Artifact)) item
God's Compass (Mysterious Artifact)) item
God's Compass (Mysterious Artifact))
$100

Starting bid

God’s Compass — celestial instrument, divine geometrical aid, and inspiration for artists, architects, and philosophers alike. Frame photo of icon included.

Practical Uses:

Excellent for measuring everything from the minutiae of a leaf to the span of a galaxy. Doubles as a conversation starter at lectures on geometry, theology, or cosmic architecture. Encourages careful measurement, thoughtful reflection, and the occasional epiphany.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

Sydney Evan Gold and Diamond Marquise Eye Coin Charm item
Sydney Evan Gold and Diamond Marquise Eye Coin Charm item
Sydney Evan Gold and Diamond Marquise Eye Coin Charm
$1,000

Starting bid

A talisman of good luck and fortune, this charm has a diamond eye on one side and the words "a token of love and protection" inscribed on the other side.

Value: $2,060

Book of Kells - Shadow Twin (Mysterious Artifact) item
Book of Kells - Shadow Twin (Mysterious Artifact) item
Book of Kells - Shadow Twin (Mysterious Artifact)
$100

Starting bid

Shadow Twin of the Book of Kells — a miraculous, exact replica of the magnificent illuminated manuscript, lost to time but now astonishingly rediscovered...and signed by the 56th-generation Great Grandson of St. Patrick's herpetologist.

Dubious Provenance

Originally created as a secret safeguard against intentional Viking destruction, or perhaps just extreme librarian paranoia. Disappeared into obscurity for centuries, occasionally rumored to have been used as a pillow for tired monks. Rediscovered in a remote chest labeled “Dear Vikings – The gold is in the other room.”

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

"Silk Web", Shelter Island, NY item
"Silk Web", Shelter Island, NY
$200

Starting bid

12" x 18" Acrylic photo print by Saskia Keeley, Swiss photographer, counselor, and workshop leader who uses photography as to tool for healing, social justice, and connection. Saskia has worked with Communities for Healing & Justice since 2022 and has facilitated four photography workshops with Coming Home.

Value: $350

Ancient Writing by Louisa Waber item
Ancient Writing by Louisa Waber
$1,700

Starting bid

2025 Acrylic and oil on canvas painting

Size 14"x 11”

Value: $3,500

Staff of Moses (Mysterious Artifact) item
Staff of Moses (Mysterious Artifact) item
Staff of Moses (Mysterious Artifact)
$100

Starting bid

Staff of Moses (a.k.a. Rod of God) — legendary implement, miraculous walking aid, and occasional source of dramatic flair. Comes with serpent of questionable character and The Book of the Bee (1222 AD), which provides the history of the staff through the ages.

Practical Uses

Excellent for dramatic storytelling, public speaking, or guiding large groups across deserts. Comes in handy on long pilgrimages or casual strolls. Can gently encourage misbehaving livestock, unruly children, or recalcitrant spirits. Perfect accessory for historical reenactments or leadership seminars.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

"Lovers", East Village, NY item
"Lovers", East Village, NY
$25

Starting bid

Photography by Peter Clancy, Accompagnateur participant, 2024. Peter is an alumni of CHJ's Coming Home program, Class of 2025. He participated in two photography workshops with Saskia Keeley.

Value: $50

Devon Woodhill Fine Jewelry Diamond Heart Charm | Florentine item
Devon Woodhill Fine Jewelry Diamond Heart Charm | Florentine item
Devon Woodhill Fine Jewelry Diamond Heart Charm | Florentine
$1,800

Starting bid

Florentine finish, sparkling diamond accents rest atop a shining heart backdrop on a glittering 14k gold ball chain.

Value: $3,550

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection item
Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection item
Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection
$100

Starting bid

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection, a miraculous ensemble once designed to withstand, survive, and even thrive in the face of extraordinary infernos.

Description of Artifact

Primary Feature: A Guardian Angel of unmistakable celestial authority, sworn to shield all within the collection’s sphere of influence.

Contingency Features: Fire-resistant, yet stylish toga-cape set; fire blanket, sufficiently broad to cover unexpected conflagrations and impress guests with dramatic flair; and traditional extinguisher for the occasional domestic mishap.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!