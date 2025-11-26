Chocolate Christmas Trees

Plain Peanut Butter
$7

Thick, creamy 8 ounces of peanut butter, fully covered in rich chocolate and beautifully decorated for the season. These treats are a fan favorite and make the perfect holiday gift or indulgence! decorated

Krunchy Peanut Butter
$7

8oz of krunchy peanut butter, dipped in rich chocolate and decorated for the season. A fan favorite and the perfect holiday indulgence!

Coconut
$7

Enjoy 8 ounces of sweet coconut, wrapped in silky chocolate and finished with festive decorations.


