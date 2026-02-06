Hosted by

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

About this event

NO-Chocolate Extravaganza's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

780 Keolu Dr, Kailua, HI 96734, USA

3 Nights at a Kauai Beach House
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a three (3) night stay at a private Kauaʻi Beach House in

beautiful Kalihiwai Valley.

•2 bedrooms

•2 baths

•Sleeps 6-8

•Fully appointed kitchen and laundry

Cleaning fee included.

Acrylic Painting Party for 6 People
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun adult “Girls Night” or Birthday activity. Instructed paint

party for up to 6 people. Absolutely no art experience necessary. 3-hour session to be scheduled with Dr. Avila and held preferably in Kailua on a weekend. All materials and supplies are included. Wine to be served. Certificate expires 4/25/2027.

