Chocolate to Feel Good About

Delicious, and kosher, but NOT CERTIFIED FOR PESACH - Chocolate flavor with caramelized sugar notes blended with creamy milk for a sweet treat sure to be popular with both kids and adults. The classic milk chocolate taste of this bar is perfect for s'mores, using in your favorite recipe or for a special afternoon indulgence.
Delicious, and kosher, but NOT CERTIFIED FOR PESACH - Chocolate flavor with caramelized sugar notes blended with creamy milk for a sweet treat sure to be popular with both kids and adults. The classic milk chocolate taste of this bar is perfect for s'mores, using in your favorite recipe or for a special afternoon indulgence.
Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch with Sea Salt - 2.8 oz. bar
$5.50
Delicious, and kosher, but NOT CERTIFIED FOR PESACH - Here's the bar to satisfy both your sweet and salty cravings, now made with non-dairy caramel. Crunchy caramel bits serve as the perfect complement to mouthwatering sea salt crystals and bring out the complex flavors of the smooth, fruity chocolate. Vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Delicious, and kosher, but NOT CERTIFIED FOR PESACH - Here's the bar to satisfy both your sweet and salty cravings, now made with non-dairy caramel. Crunchy caramel bits serve as the perfect complement to mouthwatering sea salt crystals and bring out the complex flavors of the smooth, fruity chocolate. Vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Very Dark - 2.8 oz. bar
$5.50
This bar is a delicious and rich dark chocolate experience (71% cacao). Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
This bar is a delicious and rich dark chocolate experience (71% cacao). Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Dark chocolate mint crunch - 2.8 oz. bar
$5.50
The crunchy mint chocolate experience you've been waiting for - an ideal balance of rich, dark chocolate (67% cacao) and light, refreshing mint. You'll love the delicate mint crunch in this bar, which provides a wonderful compliment to the creamy, deep chocolate. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
The crunchy mint chocolate experience you've been waiting for - an ideal balance of rich, dark chocolate (67% cacao) and light, refreshing mint. You'll love the delicate mint crunch in this bar, which provides a wonderful compliment to the creamy, deep chocolate. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Coconut milk - parve "milk" chocolate - 2.8 oz. bar
$5.50
A rich and creamy chocolate indulgence (55% cacao) that is made with coconut sugar and coconut milk instead of dairy, this bar offers heavy notes of caramel and toasted coconut, with just a little coconut tang. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
A rich and creamy chocolate indulgence (55% cacao) that is made with coconut sugar and coconut milk instead of dairy, this bar offers heavy notes of caramel and toasted coconut, with just a little coconut tang. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Almond Sea Salt - 3.5 oz. bar
$6.50
Luxurious and satisfying, this whole almond and sea salt bar balances fudgy chocolate (55% cacao) with a handful of lightly toasted whole almonds and sea salt. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Luxurious and satisfying, this whole almond and sea salt bar balances fudgy chocolate (55% cacao) with a handful of lightly toasted whole almonds and sea salt. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Dark chocolate minis - ten pieces
$4.50
These delicious bites are about the size of a chocolate kiss. Rich, dark chocolate minis (55% cacao) are kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
These delicious bites are about the size of a chocolate kiss. Rich, dark chocolate minis (55% cacao) are kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Chocolate chips - 55% cacao - 10 oz. bag
$9.50
These delicious semi-sweet chocolate chips (55% cacao) check all of the boxes: organic, fairly traded and free of the 8 major allergens. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
These delicious semi-sweet chocolate chips (55% cacao) check all of the boxes: organic, fairly traded and free of the 8 major allergens. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Add a donation for Temple Israel
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!