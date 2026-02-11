Priority entry to the chocolate walk, access to the VIP reception prior to the walk (11am-Noon), receive a SWAG bag (valued $25), get one drink ticket for a Chocolate Martini or Mocktail at Hammer Time Pub, get one ticket for a double tasting at Down Home Treats, get one entry into the VIP door prize drawing (valued $425), and one entry into the general door prize drawings (valued $1,000+)