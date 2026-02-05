Arrowhead Elementary PTO

Offered by

Arrowhead Elementary PTO

Chocolates

Chocolate Bark Assortment item
Chocolate Bark Assortment
$28

Six Chocolate Barks in a Box - Smores, Peanut Butter Toffee, Cookies and Cream, Almond Bark, Cookie Bark, and Cookie Brownie Bark.

Chocolate Dipped Oreos item
Chocolate Dipped Oreos
$3.95

$3.95/cookie; Oreos dipped in premium melted chocolate and beautifully corded with white chocolate drizzle

Cake Pops item
Cake Pops
$3.95

$3.95/cake pop; choose from Chocolate or Chocolate with Peppermint

Chocolate Bark - Cookies and Chocolate item
Chocolate Bark - Cookies and Chocolate
$4.95

Vanilla wafers, chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, peanut butter cookies, & milk chocolate, topped with sprinkles & mini candy gems.

Chocolate Bark - Cookie, Brownie, and Chocolate
$4.95

Brownies, Oreos, & milk chocolate with white & milk chocolate crosshatch.

Chocolate Bark - Cookies & Cream item
Chocolate Bark - Cookies & Cream
$4.95

Oreos & white chocolate

Chocolate Bark - Peanut Butter Marshmallow
$4.95

Mini marshmallows, peanut butter cookies & milk chocolate with white chocolate & peanut butter chip crosshatch

Chocolate Bark - Peanut Butter Toffee
$4.95

Toffee, peanut butter chips & milk chocolate with peanut butter chip cord

Chocolate Bark - Peppermint Dark Chocolate item
Chocolate Bark - Peppermint Dark Chocolate
$4.95

Milk chocolate topped with white chocolate & crushed peppermint

Chocolate Bark - Roasted Almond item
Chocolate Bark - Roasted Almond
$4.95

Almonds & milk chocolate

Chocolate Bark - Rocky Road
$4.95

Mini marshmallows, almonds & milk chocolate with white chocolate spiral

Chocolate Bark - S'mores item
Chocolate Bark - S'mores
$4.95

Honey graham crackers, mini marshmallows & milk chocolate with white chocolate cord

Chocolate Bark - Toasted Coconut item
Chocolate Bark - Toasted Coconut
$4.95

Toasted Coconut & milk chocolate

S'mores Pop item
S'mores Pop
$3.95

Marshmallow Dipped in Chocolate and rolled with Graham Crackers

Milk chocolate bar item
Milk chocolate bar
$4.95

Premium milk chocolate

Dubai Chocolate item
Dubai Chocolate
$6.75

Premium Dubai Chocolate Bar

Add a donation for Arrowhead Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!