Chocolates

Offered by
Six Chocolate Barks in a Box - Smores, Peanut Butter Toffee, Cookies and Cream, Almond Bark, Cookie Bark, and Cookie Brownie Bark.
$3.95/cookie; Oreos dipped in premium melted chocolate and beautifully corded with white chocolate drizzle
$3.95/cake pop; choose from Chocolate or Chocolate with Peppermint
Vanilla wafers, chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, peanut butter cookies, & milk chocolate, topped with sprinkles & mini candy gems.
Brownies, Oreos, & milk chocolate with white & milk chocolate crosshatch.
Oreos & white chocolate
Mini marshmallows, peanut butter cookies & milk chocolate with white chocolate & peanut butter chip crosshatch
Toffee, peanut butter chips & milk chocolate with peanut butter chip cord
Milk chocolate topped with white chocolate & crushed peppermint
Almonds & milk chocolate
Mini marshmallows, almonds & milk chocolate with white chocolate spiral
Honey graham crackers, mini marshmallows & milk chocolate with white chocolate cord
Toasted Coconut & milk chocolate
Marshmallow Dipped in Chocolate and rolled with Graham Crackers
Premium milk chocolate
Premium Dubai Chocolate Bar
$
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