Hosted by

Dallas Founder Lions Club

About this event

Choctaw Casino Fun Bus Fundraiser - June 13

8687 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75225, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$68
Available until May 29

Includes round-trip luxury motor coach, a welcome margarita or Bloody Mary, bottled water, and five hours at Choctaw Casino.

General Admission
$72

Includes round-trip luxury motor coach, a welcome margarita or Bloody Mary, bottled water, and five hours at Choctaw Casino.

Friends & Family "Four-Pack" Bundle
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Save by booking a group of four. This bundle includes four seats on our luxury motor coach for $65 each. Every guest in your party receives round-trip transportation, a welcome Margarita or Bloody Mary, and bottled water for the ride, followed by five hours of gaming and entertainment at Choctaw Casino

Friends & Family "Six-Pack" Bundle
$378
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Maximize your savings with our best group rate! This bundle covers six seats for only $63 per person. Your group will enjoy round-trip travel via luxury motor coach, a welcome Margarita or Bloody Mary for each guest, and bottled water for the trip, with five hours to enjoy everything Choctaw Casino has to offer.

Add a donation for Dallas Founder Lions Club

$

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