Choctaw Casino Fun Bus Fundraiser - June 13

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Includes round-trip luxury motor coach, a welcome margarita or Bloody Mary, bottled water, and five hours at Choctaw Casino.
Includes round-trip luxury motor coach, a welcome margarita or Bloody Mary, bottled water, and five hours at Choctaw Casino.
Save by booking a group of four. This bundle includes four seats on our luxury motor coach for $65 each. Every guest in your party receives round-trip transportation, a welcome Margarita or Bloody Mary, and bottled water for the ride, followed by five hours of gaming and entertainment at Choctaw Casino
Maximize your savings with our best group rate! This bundle covers six seats for only $63 per person. Your group will enjoy round-trip travel via luxury motor coach, a welcome Margarita or Bloody Mary for each guest, and bottled water for the trip, with five hours to enjoy everything Choctaw Casino has to offer.
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