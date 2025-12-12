Choir Booster Club Shirts

Show your support for the KHS Choir with our official Booster Club T-shirt! These maroon shirts feature the Booster Club logo and are perfect for showing your choir pride wherever you go.





We encourage Booster Club members, families, and supporters to wear these shirts to choir events—especially upcoming restaurant nights—and when volunteering at performances, fundraisers, and other activities. While wearing a Booster Club shirt is not required, it is incredibly helpful for students, families, and visitors to easily identify who we are and who is there to help and support the choir.





Whether you’re serving, organizing, cheering from the audience, or grabbing dinner on a spirit night, this shirt is a simple way to show your support and help our choir shine.





🎶 Wear it with pride. Support our singers. Be part of the team. 🎶