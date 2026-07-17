Sponsorship Opportunities

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Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry
On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route
Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print
Only 10 Stops available
Includes (5) Guest Tickets
Kids first lesson running a train and train safety
Your Business Exclusively On ETC Video Monitor
Your Business Name on Custom Boxcar
(10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
Kids Receive a Free Hot Wheels Car
Your Business Name stickers on each Hot Wheel Car Package
Your Business Exclusively On Car Corner Video Monitor
(10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
Favorite stop for hot chocolate and Get-a-Caboose Promotion
Your Business Exclusively On Cocoa Caboose Video Monitor
(10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
NEW Home to the I've Been Shrinking on the Railroad VR Show
Your Business Name on introduction of VR Show
Your Business Exclusively On VR Loft Video Monitor
(10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
Your Business promoted on Video Billboard
(10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
Your Business promoted on Video Drive-In
10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
Your Business promoted on Stadium Video Billboard
10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
Best Christmas Party Ever!
Private 1.5 hour Reception
Open Bar: Beer+Wine+ Hot Chocolate included
Up to (25) Guests Tickets
Catering Available
Contact 404.668.5107 for available days and times
Your Business promoted with Custom Building
Listing on Grand Entrance Billboard
(10) Guest Tickets
Discounted Club Car Private Reception
$
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