A miniature street scene features a dark car in the foreground and a pub with illuminated signs in the background.
Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience Inc

Offered by

Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience Inc

About this shop

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sort by category

Realtor item
Realtor
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Auto item
Auto
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Insurance item
Insurance
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Coffee item
Coffee
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Brewery item
Brewery
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Auto Dealer item
Auto Dealer
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Hotel item
Hotel
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Bank item
Bank
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Pizza item
Pizza
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Restaurant item
Restaurant
$500

Naming rights to a Neighborhood Building in your industry

On the Choo-Choo Challenge Scavenger Route

Your business highlighted on Challenge APP online and print

Only 10 Stops available

Includes (5) Guest Tickets

0
Engineer Training Center ETC item
Engineer Training Center ETC
$1,000

Kids first lesson running a train and train safety

Your Business Exclusively On ETC Video Monitor

Your Business Name on Custom Boxcar

(10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
Hot Wheels Car Corner item
Hot Wheels Car Corner
$1,000

Kids Receive a Free Hot Wheels Car

Your Business Name stickers on each Hot Wheel Car Package

Your Business Exclusively On Car Corner Video Monitor

(10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
Cocoa Caboose Cafe item
Cocoa Caboose Cafe
$1,000

Favorite stop for hot chocolate and Get-a-Caboose Promotion

Your Business Exclusively On Cocoa Caboose Video Monitor

(10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
Virtual Reality Loft item
Virtual Reality Loft
$1,000

NEW Home to the I've Been Shrinking on the Railroad VR Show

Your Business Name on introduction of VR Show

Your Business Exclusively On VR Loft Video Monitor

(10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
Ski Lift Billboard item
Ski Lift Billboard item
Ski Lift Billboard
$750

Your Business promoted on Video Billboard

(10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
The Drive-In item
The Drive-In
$750

Your Business promoted on Video Drive-In

10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
The Stadium item
The Stadium
$750

Your Business promoted on Stadium Video Billboard

10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
Club Car Reception item
Club Car Reception
$795

Best Christmas Party Ever!

Private 1.5 hour Reception

Open Bar: Beer+Wine+ Hot Chocolate included

Up to (25) Guests Tickets

Catering Available

Contact 404.668.5107 for available days and times

0
Fed Ex item
Fed Ex
$750

Your Business promoted with Custom Building

Listing on Grand Entrance Billboard

(10) Guest Tickets

Discounted Club Car Private Reception

0
Add a donation for Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!