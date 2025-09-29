MPI CRV: Choose Your Adventure - Overnight Raffle

NEW!
Do you want to travel to all the properties and want your name put in for all four of the property raffles? Buy three tickets and get one FREE.
One Night Stay with Breakfast & Dinner at a Local Favorite!
Experience the charm of coastal Maine at The Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport. Situated at the mouth of the Kennebunk River, our waterfront property features sweeping views and a relaxing setting just steps from the energy of Dock Square. Guests enjoy inviting accommodations, award-winning dining, and the perfect mix of riverside tranquility and coastal adventure.. Whether relaxing by the water, exploring the historic town, or taking in stunning sunsets, The Nonantum offers an unforgettable Maine getaway.
One night mid-week stay at the Woodstock Inn & Resort including breakfast for two people and one day of lift passes for two people at Saskadena Six.
Valid Wednesday-Friday (Saskadena Six is closed Monday and Tuesday).
At the Woodstock Inn & Resort, authentic New England craftsmanship greets guests at every turn, seamlessly combining a charming overnight and culinary experience with elegant and personalized touches. Guest rooms feature unique decor that exudes the essence of Vermont, while our historic lodging property encourages guests to explore the various nooks and crannies that are tucked throughout the resort. Combine this all with the tranquility of our LEED-certified spa for a luxury resort getaway you’ll only find at the Woodstock Inn & Resort.
The family-friendly terrain at Saskadena Six Ski Area sets the tone for a classic winter ski day in the mountains, with gentle terrain perfectly suited for beginners.
Two (2) complimentary consecutive nights in a deluxe room at any Caesars Entertainment property in the USA (room/suite types may vary and is based on availability
Caesars Entertainment joins two successful gaming leaders, Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts, who have come together to create the largest and most diversified collection of destinations across the U.S.
Boasting many of the world’s most prestigious gaming brands, including Caesars Palace®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, Eldorado®, Silver Legacy®, Circus Circus® Reno and Tropicana®, among many others, we are the global leader in gaming and hospitality. While each of our over 50 world-class resorts offer its own unique amenities, all share a common goal of providing unparalleled family-style service and exhilarating experiences.
Your Empire awaits.
One overnight stay in a Family Suite for up to 6 people with water park access.
Unite your pack and splash into adventure in our 84° indoor Water Park, then dry off and escape into the Adventure Park where you can scale new heights or try your luck at a howl in one. Kids of all ages and the young at heart will be sure to love our family fun entertainment, ready for your pack to enjoy all under one roof.
