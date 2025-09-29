MPI CRV: Choose Your Adventure - Overnight Raffle

One night mid-week stay at the Woodstock Inn & Resort including breakfast for two people and one day of lift passes for two people at Saskadena Six.

Valid Wednesday-Friday (Saskadena Six is closed Monday and Tuesday).





At the Woodstock Inn & Resort, authentic New England craftsmanship greets guests at every turn, seamlessly combining a charming overnight and culinary experience with elegant and personalized touches. Guest rooms feature unique decor that exudes the essence of Vermont, while our historic lodging property encourages guests to explore the various nooks and crannies that are tucked throughout the resort. Combine this all with the tranquility of our LEED-certified spa for a luxury resort getaway you’ll only find at the Woodstock Inn & Resort.





The family-friendly terrain at Saskadena Six Ski Area sets the tone for a classic winter ski day in the mountains, with gentle terrain perfectly suited for beginners.