Choose Your Own Adventure

Unwind With INOA will be a free meet and greet style get to know us with members of our board hanging out in a Zoom meeting or on our Discord server working on a craft project while we chat with anyone who drops by. This is open to everyone and will not be restricted by membership. We plan on doing these at least a few times a year. The first one will be January 11, 2026.
The Indiana Opticians Association are proud to present the Eyemazing Circus. This will be a 4 CE ABO Event on February 22, 2026. This level will include your logo in our advertising for the event on our social media, websites, newsletters, and presentation information.
The Indiana Opticians Association are proud to present the Eyemazing Circus. This will be a 4 CE ABO Event on February 22, 2026. This level will include your logo in our advertising for the event on our social media, websites, newsletters, and presentation information. You will also receive one of our limited spotlight sponsor spots that allows you to make a presentation. This is a 10-15 minute time frame. Spotlights are on a first buy / first choose basis.
Door prizes are a valuable tool for both you and the INOA. This can be for either event, both, or our choice. This can be an item or a certificate.
*If you choose to sponsor a door prize for your company it is your responsibility to either A) ship a certificate or item to the INOA or B) to ship the certificate or item to the winner’s address that will be provided to you by the INOA. Please choose whichever option works best for you. If you would like to use a certificate for a prize but do not currently have one, the INOA will be happy to make one for you themed to our event. Please contact Windy at [email protected] for assistance.
