Choppers4Children 2026 In San Felipe Mexico

If you are local, We can hand deliver the top portion of your ticket stub. For Non Local buyers we can supply you with a emailed picture of the corresponding top portion of your ticket stub. Just email us at [email protected] “with the subject line: Top of ticket” with your preference.
$150 sponsorship gets your name on the sponsorship shirt. Comes with a shirt. “If selected please send us a separate email at [email protected] (subject line: Name for shirt) with your Full Name as you would like it printed on the sponsorship shirt“. Also Please include your address and shirt size.
$300 gets your name and logo on the sponsorship shirt. Comes with a shirt. “If selected please send us a separate email at [email protected] (subject line: Name & Logo for shirt) with your Full Name and business logo as you would like it printed on the sponsorship shirt“. Also Please include your address and shirt size.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!