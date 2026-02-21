Chosen With A Mission

Hosted by

Chosen With A Mission

About this event

CHOSEN WITH A MISSION presents THE BAND JAREN

1502 Substation Rd

Pleasant View, TN 37146, USA

General Admission
$30

Seats in the back half of church. Claimed "first come, first served".

Premium Admission
$50

Seats in the front half of church, behind VIP seating. Claimed "first come, first served".

VIP Admission
$100

VIP ticket includes:

Seat in the first three rows.

Meet and Greet with The Band JAREN.

1 Concert T-shirt

1 Concession meal ticket

Group General Admission
$25

Seats in the back half of church. Claimed "first come, first served".

Group of 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10.

Bring your friends!

Bring the family!

Add a donation for Chosen With A Mission

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!