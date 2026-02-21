CHOSEN WITH A MISSION presents THE BAND JAREN

About this event
Seats in the back half of church. Claimed "first come, first served".
Seats in the front half of church, behind VIP seating. Claimed "first come, first served".
VIP ticket includes:
Seat in the first three rows.
Meet and Greet with The Band JAREN.
1 Concert T-shirt
1 Concession meal ticket
Seats in the back half of church. Claimed "first come, first served".
Group of 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10.
Bring your friends!
Bring the family!
$
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