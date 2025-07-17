CHPAA Program Booklet - Promote Your Business While Supporting a Great Cause (2025)

Limited Availability: One full-page ad space on the back cover of the CHPAA Fundraising Booklet. Reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Limited Availability: One full-page ad space on the inside front page of the CHPAA Fundraising Booklet. Reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Limited Availability: One full-page ad space on the inside back cover of the CHPAA Fundraising Booklet. Reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Full Page Inside the CHPAA Fundraising Booklet
Half Page Inside the CHPAA Fundraising Booklet
Quarter Page Inside the CHPAA Fundraising Booklet
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing