CHPAA Sponsorship Levels

Hosted by
About this event
$20,000 and above: Includes one complimentary table (10 seats), a full-page program ad, and acknowledgment in the program booklet on the Donor Spotlights and Table Sponsors pages.
$10,000–$19,999: Includes one complimentary table (10 seats), a half-page program ad, and acknowledgment in the program booklet on the Donor Spotlights and Table Sponsors pages.
$5,000–$9,999: Includes five complimentary seats and acknowledgment in the program booklet on the Donor Spotlights page.
$1,000–$4,999: Acknowledgment in the program booklet on the Donor Spotlights page.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!