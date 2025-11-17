CHPS Holiday Auction 2025

Hosted by
Warm hearts and full bellies await! Treat yourself and nine lucky friends or colleagues to a delicious lunch from Princeton Soup & Sandwich. This package includes a variety of freshly made soups and gourmet sandwiches, perfect for a cozy office gathering, family lunch, or casual celebration. Enjoy the comfort of handcrafted flavors and the convenience of a catered meal that everyone will love.
Serves: 10 people
Redeemable: By appointment with Princeton Soup & Sandwich
Donated by: Princeton Soup & Sandwich Company
Value: $150
Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the 1713 East Jersey Cottage with Architect Steven Golisano
Step into history with a private, guided tour of the iconic 1713 House, hosted by renowned architect Steven Golisano. Explore the timeless architecture, uncover fascinating historical details, and get an insider’s look at the restoration and future plans for this unique property. This exclusive opportunity offers a unique chance to engage with the vision behind the house’s preservation while learning about its rich past and exciting future. Bid now for a rare behind-the-scenes experience!
Donated by: Steven Golisano
Value: Priceless!
Glow in luxury with this exclusive Kiehl's gift basket, featuring a curated selection of premium skincare essentials. Indulge in some of Kiehl's most beloved products, including:
-Hydrating Eye Cream
-Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer
-Facial Fuel Invigorating Face Wash
-Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream
-Facial Fuel Invigorating Moisture Treatment
-Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief
-Amino Acid Shampoo with Pure Coconut Oil
-Amino Acid Conditioner with Pure Coconut & Jojoba Oil
-Complete Body Care Kit (with Lip Balm, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, & Creme de Corps)
-Destination Radiant Skin Kit (with Ultra Facial Cleanser, Better Screen UV Serum, Ultra Facial Cream)
...and more!
Whether you're treating yourself or surprising someone special, this luxurious skincare set is perfect for anyone seeking radiant, healthy skin. Bid now to pamper yourself with the finest in skincare from Kiehl's!
Donated by: The Berkery Family
Valued at: $250
Enjoy a fun and creative night out with 2 Paint Party Tickets from the beloved Cranbury Station Gallery at Princeton Soup and Sandwich! Whether you're an experienced artist or a total beginner, their guided step-by-step classes make it easy to create a masterpiece you’ll be proud to take home.
Perfect for a girls’ night, a date night, or a memorable parent–child experience, this paint party promises laughter, learning, and a uniquely personal work of art.
Package Includes:
A fun and relaxing creative experience — bid now and let your inner artist shine!
Donated by: Cranbury Station Gallery
Value: $100
Show your hometown pride with this amazing gift basket of Cranbury Merchandise!
*Historic Cranbury Christmas Tree Towel
*Wooden Cranbury Ornament
*Cranbury Mug
*Cranbury Bookmark
*Historic Cranbury Pen
*Two Cranbury Coasters
*250th Anniversary Bell Ornament
*Cranbury in the American Revolution: The Village in Wartime booklet by Dr. John W. Chambers
*Let Freedom Ring Long Sleeve Shirt
Donated by: Audrey Smith
Value: $100
📚 Three Hours of Personalized SAT/ACT or Academic Tutoring
Donated by AE2 Learning
Value: $200
Set your student up for success with three hours of expert, one-on-one tutoring from AE2 Learning, a trusted local leader in academic support and test preparation. This package can be customized to meet your student’s needs—whether they’re aiming to boost SAT/ACT scores, strengthen core subjects, or build confidence in challenging coursework.
AE2 Learning’s individualized approach helps students master content, develop effective study strategies, and improve performance in a supportive, motivating environment. Perfect for high school students preparing for college or anyone looking to improve academic skills.
Give the gift of confidence and achievement—bid today on this valuable educational opportunity!
🎨 One-of-a-Kind Painting of the Historic Updike Barn
By Local Artist, Cynthia Berten Girandet
Bring a piece of local heritage into your home with this extraordinary, one-of-a-kind painting of the historic Updike Barn in Cranbury, NJ — now demolished — created by celebrated local artist Cynthia Berten Girandet. Measuring 12" wide by 27" tall, this vertical composition beautifully captures the barn’s timeless character, blending rich texture, thoughtful detail, and a warmth that honors its place in our community’s history.
This unique artwork is not just a visual treasure—it’s a story of Cranbury’s past, preserved on canvas. Perfect for art lovers, history enthusiasts, or anyone who cherishes the charm of our town, this stunning piece will be a standout addition to any home or collection.
Donated by: Anupurba Lahiri
Value: $200
New to tennis or looking to refine the basics? This 2-hour lesson for 1 or 3 adults, donated by certified tennis pro Amie Villarini, is the perfect way to start your tennis journey. Amie will guide you through the fundamentals of the game, from grip to footwork, in a fun and supportive environment. Whether you’re just starting or want to build confidence on the court, this lesson is designed to give you the skills you need to enjoy the game. Bid now for a personalized experience!
Donated by: Amie Villarini
Value: $200
🌌 Aurora Borealis over Cranbury – Acrylic Block Print
By Local Photographer Robert Zurfluh
Capture the magic of the night sky with this stunning print of the Aurora Borealis, photographed on November 11, 2025, looking northwest over Cranbury’s preserved farmland near the baseball field and school. Local photographer Robert Zurfluh masterfully froze this fleeting natural wonder, highlighting the vibrant colors dancing across the horizon.
The image is beautifully preserved in a durable 4x6 acrylic block, making it a striking display piece that brings the beauty of Cranbury’s skies into any home or office. Perfect for nature lovers, astronomy enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the extraordinary in everyday landscapes.
Donated by Robert Zurfluh, Cranbury, NJ
Value = $200
Transform Your Self-Care Routine!
Includes an assortment of handmade candles, bath bombs, and soap, crafted with simple, non-toxic ingredients and eco-friendly upcycled and recyclable packaging to minimize environmental impact.
Wanderlust at Home, a local business based in Cranbury, NJ, delivers high-quality candles and personal care items designed for daily indulgence. Inspired by destinations around the globe, each product invites you to embark on a sensory journey. From smooth soaps to fragrant bath bombs and small, but powerful candles, every piece offers a moment of escape and relaxation.
This gift basket includes:
Soap: Hangzhou Green Tea, Kentucky Bourbon, and Verbena de Provence
Bath Bombs: Cranbury Pumpkin & Cotswolds Herb Garden
Candles: Lost at Sea and Bar Harbor Blueberry
Elevate your self-care routine and explore a world of comfort and tranquility without leaving home!
Donated by: Wanderlust at Home
Retail Value: $60
✨ Beautiful Vintage Salt-Glazed Crocks & Candlestick
Donated by Happiness is Homemade — Cranbury, NJ
Approx. Value: $150
Bring a touch of timeless charm into your home with this stunning trio of vintage salt-glazed crocks paired with a classic candlestick. Each piece showcases the rich character, craftsmanship, and subtle texture that make salt-glazed pottery so beloved by collectors and decorators alike.
Perfect for elevating a kitchen shelf, accenting a cozy mantel, or adding authentic farmhouse warmth to any space, this set offers both beauty and versatility. Whether you’re a vintage lover or simply appreciate unique home décor, these pieces are sure to become instant favorites.
Bid on this one-of-a-kind collection and take home a piece of Cranbury’s charm—generously donated by Happiness is Homemade.
Private Yoga Session with Certified Instructor Beth Glasberg
Relax, rejuvenate, and deepen your practice with a 1-hour private yoga session, tailored just for you by certified instructor Beth Glasberg. Whether you're new to yoga or looking to refine your technique, Beth will personalize the session to meet your specific needs, helping you build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. Enjoy a peaceful, focused experience in a one-on-one setting, perfect for individuals or small groups. Bid now for the opportunity to experience yoga like never before!
Donated by: Beth Glasberg
Value: $150
“I ❤️ Cranbury” Stuffed Dog!
This plush dog is dressed in an adorable “I ❤️ Cranbury” T-shirt and is ready to bring smiles wherever it goes! Soft, snuggly, and full of small-town charm, this cuddly companion makes a perfect gift for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves Cranbury.
Take home this special friend and add a little extra warmth and whimsy to your day!
Donated by: CHPS
Value: $30
Indulge in a one-of-a-kind, hands-on fragrance experience! Join Jennifer Suttmeier, founder of Wanderlust at Home, for an intimate Design-Your-Own Candle Scent Session where you’ll learn the art and secrets behind crafting the perfect scent blend.
During this private workshop, Jen will guide you through her creative process—exploring fragrance notes, pairing techniques, and the storytelling behind scent design. Together, you’ll develop your signature fragrance, uniquely tailored to your preferences.
After the session, your custom scent will be hand-poured by Jen herself. One week later, you’ll receive three beautifully crafted, premium candles in your bespoke fragrance—perfect for gifting or treating yourself.
A luxurious, sensory journey you won’t forget!
Package Includes:
A perfect gift for candle lovers, creatives, or anyone who loves a little luxury at home!
Donated by: Wanderlust at Home
Value: $75
✨ Bella Vida Hair Salon Luxe Care Gift Basket ✨
Bring home the beauty of a salon-fresh look with this luxurious Bella Vida Hair Salon gift collection. Perfect for pampering yourself or gifting to someone special!
This beautifully curated basket includes:
Beautifully packaged and ready to delight, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves a little self-care, a little sparkle, and a lot of great hair. Bid to treat yourself—or someone you love—to the Bella Vida experience!
Donated by: Bella Vida Hair Salon, Cranbury, NJ
Value: $150
Movie tickets at Picture Show Theater in East Windsor, NJ.
Donated by: Picture Show Theater, East Windsor, NJ
Value: $60
Discover Cranbury like never before with an exclusive, privately guided auto tour led by renowned local historian Richard Moody. Perfect for history lovers, families, or anyone who wants a deeper appreciation of our charming town.
This unique experience includes:
This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience Cranbury’s history through the eyes of its most celebrated storyteller. Bid high for an unforgettable, educational, and truly charming afternoon!
Donated by: CHPS
Value: Priceless!
🏨 One-Night Stay at the Marriott Forrestal Hotel
Treat yourself—or your out-of-town guests—to a relaxing getaway with this voucher for a complimentary 1-night stay at the elegant Marriott Forrestal Hotel.
Whether you’re looking for a peaceful evening close to home or need the perfect place for visiting friends and family, this stay offers comfort, convenience, and classic Marriott hospitality. Enjoy beautifully appointed rooms, serene surroundings, and easy access to Princeton-area attractions, dining, and shopping.
A wonderful option for:
Bid on this stay and enjoy a restful experience just moments from home!
🏫 One-of-a-Kind Cranbury Treasure: Original Chalkboard from the Old Cranbury School
Own a truly unique piece of Cranbury history with this authentic chalkboard salvaged from the former Cranbury School—now our beloved Town Hall. This remarkable artifact offers both character and nostalgia, making it a standout conversation piece for any space.
Item Highlights:
This is more than décor—it’s a piece of our community’s story, beautifully preserved and ready for its next chapter. Don’t miss the chance to bring home a meaningful treasure that blends history, function, and timeless appeal.
Donated by: Karen Fiorentini
Value: Priceless
Loukoumi Book Series – Autographed by Nick Katsoris
Inspire young readers with this set of 3 delightful books (grades K–3):
• Gift Book – Give from your heart
• Park Book – Help preserve the environment
• Loukoumi – Adventure and finding your way home
Autographed by the author! Perfect for gifts or sparking a love of reading.
Value: $60
✨ 60-Minute Alchemist Facial at Alchemy Mind & Body (Princeton, NJ)
Value: $200
Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to a transformative 60-minute Alchemist Facial by Jessica, a highly sought-after esthetician at Alchemy Mind and Body in Princeton. This luxurious treatment is designed to restore radiance, rebalance the skin, and melt away stress using customized techniques and high-quality natural products.
Whether you’re craving deep hydration, a revitalizing glow, or simply an hour of pure relaxation, Jessica tailors every step to your unique skin needs — leaving you refreshed, renewed, and radiant.
A perfect indulgence for the holiday season!
