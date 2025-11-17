CHPS Holiday Auction 2025

Enjoy a fun and creative night out with 2 Paint Party Tickets from the beloved Cranbury Station Gallery at Princeton Soup and Sandwich! Whether you're an experienced artist or a total beginner, their guided step-by-step classes make it easy to create a masterpiece you’ll be proud to take home.

Perfect for a girls’ night, a date night, or a memorable parent–child experience, this paint party promises laughter, learning, and a uniquely personal work of art.

Package Includes:

Two (2) seats at any Cranbury Station Gallery Paint Party

All supplies included — just bring yourself and get ready to paint!

A fun and relaxing creative experience — bid now and let your inner artist shine!





Donated by: Cranbury Station Gallery

Value: $100