Chris Payne Memorial Shootout Showmanship Challenge- Make Taft Run A Pattern!

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About this event
WV 25213 United States
Entry fee donation starting at $20… he can take 2 runs, donate to WVQHA and peer pressure Taft into running 2 showmanship patterns in memory of Chris Payne and supporting WVQHA!
He can RIDE his horse, but can he showmanship his horse? (Yes, the horse does know showmanship!)
Pink, Purple, Blue, Red, Green or white- You donate to the shirt color pick & send Taft’s page a message for your pick! Or if you’re into it- bring a shirt to the show for him to wear! (2 runs! Size XL!)
We’ll go live on Taft’s Facebook page if we reach our goal… $250 helps Get us there!
$500...Pick the song that plays as Taft runs his pattern! Send a message to west Virginia’s page on which song he’s running his pattern to! (Must be appropriate as this is a Family friendly event- 2 runs!)
$800...We’ll mic Taft up as he talks us through each maneuver of his pattern OR we'll have the announcer commentate- YOU PICK! Does he know how to back an L? Find out! (2 runs!)
$1,000....Add a prop of any kind to the pattern, throw him off or make it fun! (Add another cone somewhere, make him carry a pool noodle or a flag.. get creative! let’s see how broke his horse actually is! He has 2 chances!)
We make the $5,000 donation amount.....Taft owns a black suit… make him wear it for a good cause And perform!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!