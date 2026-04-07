West Virginia Quarter Horse Association

Hosted by

West Virginia Quarter Horse Association

About this event

Chris Payne Memorial Shootout Showmanship Challenge- Make Taft Run A Pattern!

5449 West Virginia Highway 34 Winfield

WV 25213 United States

Entry Fee Donation
$20

Entry fee donation starting at $20… he can take 2 runs, donate to WVQHA and peer pressure Taft into running 2 showmanship patterns in memory of Chris Payne and supporting WVQHA!

$50 Donation
$50

He can RIDE his horse, but can he showmanship his horse? (Yes, the horse does know showmanship!)

Shirt color donation
$100

Pink, Purple, Blue, Red, Green or white- You donate to the shirt color pick & send Taft’s page a message for your pick! Or if you’re into it- bring a shirt to the show for him to wear! (2 runs! Size XL!)

Go LIVE donation
$250

We’ll go live on Taft’s Facebook page if we reach our goal… $250 helps Get us there!

Walk up song donation
Pay what you can

$500...Pick the song that plays as Taft runs his pattern! Send a message to west Virginia’s page on which song he’s running his pattern to! (Must be appropriate as this is a Family friendly event- 2 runs!)

Verbally commentate his pattern/ Announcer commentates
Pay what you can

$800...We’ll mic Taft up as he talks us through each maneuver of his pattern OR we'll have the announcer commentate- YOU PICK! Does he know how to back an L? Find out! (2 runs!)

Add a prop to the pattern
Pay what you can

$1,000....Add a prop of any kind to the pattern, throw him off or make it fun! (Add another cone somewhere, make him carry a pool noodle or a flag.. get creative! let’s see how broke his horse actually is! He has 2 chances!)

Full wardrobe
Pay what you can

We make the $5,000 donation amount.....Taft owns a black suit… make him wear it for a good cause And perform!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!