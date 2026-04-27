Hosted by

Christ Our Light Catholic Church

About this event

Youth Silent Auction

Pick-up location

510 Manley St, Navasota, TX 77868, USA

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant Gift Card ($30 Value) item
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant Gift Card ($30 Value)
$15

Starting bid

Mexican Restaurant in Brenham, TX!


Donated by: Guadalajara Mexican Food Restaurant

Flower Arrangement - 25 ct ($40 Value) item
Flower Arrangement - 25 ct ($40 Value)
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: FloresbyVale

Baked Goods Basket ($45 Value) item
Baked Goods Basket ($45 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Voucher for basket will include banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, m&m cookies, and brownies. These will be prepared to order.


Donated by: Maris Treats

Three $15 Appetizers ($45 Value) item
Three $15 Appetizers ($45 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Bubba's

Custom Cake by Yessica Alejandro ($50 Value) item
Custom Cake by Yessica Alejandro ($50 Value)
$28

Starting bid

Beautiful custom cakes designed by the talented mother of Yosbel Casas, Lead Altar Server at Christ Our Light. Serves approximately 20 guests and available in a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, and more. Specialty stuffed cakes, marmalade fillings, and real fruit options are also available. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, and special occasions!

Donated by: Yessica Alejandro

Personalized Custom Cake ($50 Value) item
Personalized Custom Cake ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Scarlet Nabors

Memory Prayer Garden ($50 Value) item
Memory Prayer Garden ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Tina Schroeder

Ivy Plant ($50 Value) item
Ivy Plant ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Twin Petals Flower Shop

Mas Fajitas Gift Card ($50 Value) item
Mas Fajitas Gift Card ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Mas Fajitas

Sansevaria in Talavera ($50 Value) item
Sansevaria in Talavera ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Amber Sherman

Swedish Pineapple Cake ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Tina Schroeder

Aggieland Outfitters Gift Card ($50 Value) item
Aggieland Outfitters Gift Card ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Aggieland Outfitters

Academy Gift Card ($50 Value) item
Academy Gift Card ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: E-2/Airman: Orlando K. Martinez

Alpaca Yarn + Knit Picks Items ($50 Value) item
Alpaca Yarn + Knit Picks Items ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Schmiley Ranch

St. Jude Wall Sacramental ($50 Value) item
St. Jude Wall Sacramental ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Made of Olive Tree from the Holy Land.


Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem

Pencil Drawing of the Sacred Heart of Jesus ($50 Value) item
Pencil Drawing of the Sacred Heart of Jesus ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated and drawn by: Youth - Zane Sherman

Freshie Basket ($50 Value) item
Freshie Basket ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

A variety of car freshies - different shapes and sizes. The photo is not of the actual freshies in the basket. They are being made fresh!


Donated by: Lindsey Schroeder

Framed Print of Our Lady of Guadalupe ($50 Value) item
Framed Print of Our Lady of Guadalupe ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: O’Brien Family

Benjamin Knox - Rev in Bluebonnets Artwork ($50 Value) item
Benjamin Knox - Rev in Bluebonnets Artwork ($50 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Benjamin Knox

Custom Hand Painted Watercolor Cards - 4pk ($60 Value) item
Custom Hand Painted Watercolor Cards - 4pk ($60 Value)
$35

Starting bid

Beautifully handcrafted and one-of-a-kind, this set of four watercolor cards features original hand-painted artwork created with care and creativity. Perfect for thank you notes, birthdays, encouragement, or special occasions, each card is a unique miniature piece of art that can be treasured long after it’s received. Blank inside for your personal message. Includes envelopes.

Donated by: Rachel Burke

Baylor Backyard Gift Basket ($60 Value) item
Baylor Backyard Gift Basket ($60 Value)
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Baylor Backyard

Grand Station - Bowling Pass ($60 Value) item
Grand Station - Bowling Pass ($60 Value)
$30

Starting bid

1.5 hours (for up to 5 people, includes shoes)


Donated by: Grand Station

2 Red Blends Wine Bottles ($60 Value) item
2 Red Blends Wine Bottles ($60 Value)
$30

Starting bid

The Prisionero is a Californian

This full-bodied,opulent red. The palate has a soft mouthfeel and a smooth and luscious finish, perfectly balanced with red and black fruit and an integrated sweet spice.


Clos de Los Siete Argentina - A deep ruby-red color and aromas of black fruit and plums combined with delicate floral notes.

Kitchen Set Basket ($60 Value) item
Kitchen Set Basket ($60 Value)
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate El Bizcocho Bakery ($60 Value) item
Gift Certificate El Bizcocho Bakery ($60 Value)
$30

Starting bid

3 hours - Babysitting Services ($60 Value) item
3 hours - Babysitting Services ($60 Value)
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Evalynn Sherman

Sock Monkey & Crocheted Baby Blanket Pairing ($65 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Lela & Evalynn Sherman

Grand Station - Bowling Pass + Fanny Pack ($65 Value) item
Grand Station - Bowling Pass + Fanny Pack ($65 Value)
$35

Starting bid

1.5 hours (for up to 5 people, includes shoes)


Donated by: Grand Station

Sacred Heart of Jesus Tile ($70 Value) item
Sacred Heart of Jesus Tile ($70 Value)
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Holly Schapker Fine Artist

Immaculate Heart of Mary Tile ($70 Value) item
Immaculate Heart of Mary Tile ($70 Value)
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Holly Schapker Fine Artist

Custom Elaborate Cake by Yessica Alejandro ($70 Value) item
Custom Elaborate Cake by Yessica Alejandro ($70 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful custom cakes designed by the talented mother of Yosbel Casas, Lead Altar Server at Christ Our Light. Serves approximately 30 guests and available in a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, and more. Specialty stuffed cakes, marmalade fillings, and real fruit options are also available. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, and special occasions!

Donated by: Yessica Alejandro

Gift Card Basket - The Coop & The Garage ($75 Value) item
Gift Card Basket - The Coop & The Garage ($75 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: The Coop & The Garage

3 hours of Yard Services ($75 Value) item
3 hours of Yard Services ($75 Value)
$40

Starting bid

All equipment other than a mower will be included.


Donated by: Zane Sherman

La Casita Gift Cards ($75 Value) item
La Casita Gift Cards ($75 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: La Casita

Our Lady of Guadalupe Wall Key Holder w/Cross ($75 Value) item
Our Lady of Guadalupe Wall Key Holder w/Cross ($75 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Our Lady of Guadalupe Wall Key Holder w/ Rustic Wooden 14 Inch Cross


Donated by: Laura Q

Eternal Ribbon Flower Bouquet ($80 Value) item
Eternal Ribbon Flower Bouquet ($80 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Elegant eternal ribbon flower bouquet, beautifully handcrafted to last forever. A unique and timeless gift perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion.

Donated by: Fatima Murillo

Mostachon de Fresa ($80 Value) item
Mostachon de Fresa ($80 Value)
$40

Starting bid

A beloved Northern Mexican dessert, Mostachón de Fresa combines a crisp meringue and pecan crust with creamy filling and fresh strawberries for the perfect balance of crunch, sweetness, and freshness. A crowd favorite for any celebration!

Donated by: Diego Herrera (Youth Ministry Core Team)

Crucifix with Jerusalem Elements ($80 Value) item
Crucifix with Jerusalem Elements ($80 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful crucifix featuring authentic elements from the Holy Land, including earth, stone, and natural materials from Jerusalem. A meaningful and faith-filled piece that brings the spirit of the sacred land into your home.

Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem

3 Leches Fruit Cake ($80 Value) item
3 Leches Fruit Cake ($80 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Delicious and decadent Tres Leches Fruit Cake made to serve approximately 30 people. This light, moist cake is soaked in sweet cream and topped with fresh fruit for the perfect balance of richness and freshness. A beautiful centerpiece dessert for any celebration!

Donated by: Isaura Olguin (Catechist, 1st Communion Leader, and Lector)

Statue of Lady of Guadalupe 18 inch ($85 Value) item
Statue of Lady of Guadalupe 18 inch ($85 Value)
$45

Starting bid

Donated by: Laura Q

Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass ($90 Value) item
Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass ($90 Value)
$45

Starting bid

Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass (for up to 5 guests)


Donated by: Grand Station

Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass ($90 Value) item
Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass ($90 Value)
$45

Starting bid

Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass (for up to 5 guests)


Donated by: Grand Station

Collection of Hand Painted Greeting Cards ($100) item
Collection of Hand Painted Greeting Cards ($100)
$45

Starting bid

A collection of (at least) 30 hand painted cards for all occasions. Photo is just a sampling of the cards.


Donated by: Sherman Family

Via Dolorosa Plaque ($100 Value) item
Via Dolorosa Plaque ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Made of Olive Tree from the Holy Land.


Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem

Gift Basket ($100 Value) item
Gift Basket ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Mini hair brush, spray hand sanitizer, hair clips, hair ties, glass cup, candle, face mask, $25 gift certificate, make up sponge and remover cloth, picture frame with bible verse, lip gloss, and glass hearts with positive words

Jerusalem Cross ($100 Value) item
Jerusalem Cross ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Made of Olive Tree from the Holy Land. Incased with incense, olive leaves, olive branches, and stone from Bethlehem.


Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem

Castañeda Jr. Meat Market ($100 Value) item
Castañeda Jr. Meat Market ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy premium meats and local favorites with this $100 gift card to Castañeda Jr. Meat Market in Plantersville, Texas. Perfect for stocking up for a family barbecue, weekend cookout, or authentic Texas-style meals, this local market is known for quality cuts, fresh selections, and friendly service. A great treat for any food lover or grill master!

Donated by: Castañeda Jr. Meat Market

Castañeda Jr. Meat Market ($100 Value) item
Castañeda Jr. Meat Market ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy premium meats and local favorites with this $100 gift card to Castañeda Jr. Meat Market in Plantersville, Texas. Perfect for stocking up for a family barbecue, weekend cookout, or authentic Texas-style meals, this local market is known for quality cuts, fresh selections, and friendly service. A great treat for any food lover or grill master!

Donated by: Castañeda Jr. Meat Market

Juan & Linda’s Gift Card ($100 Value) item
Juan & Linda’s Gift Card ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Juan & Linda’s Mexican Restuarant

Western Club Gift Certificate ($100 Value) item
Western Club Gift Certificate ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy great food, warm hospitality, and small-town charm at The Western in Navasota! This $100 gift certificate is perfect for a delicious dining experience featuring Texas favorites in a welcoming atmosphere. A great treat for family, friends, or a special night out!

Donated by: The Western Club, Steakhouse and Dancehall

Shelly the Turtle YL Oil Diffuser ($100 Value) item
Shelly the Turtle YL Oil Diffuser ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Sheila Carter

DeepRoots Vineyards - ($100 Value) item
DeepRoots Vineyards - ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

($100 Value)


DeepRoots Vineyards - 2 Music Tickets, a Bottle of Wine, & 2 Souvenir Cups


Donated by: DeepRoots Vineyards

Mother's Day Basket ($100 Value) item
Mother's Day Basket ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Maria Niavez

Red Martini Set ($100 Value) item
Red Martini Set ($100 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Elegant RUBY RED & ANTIQUE glassware collection featuring assorted vintage-style glasses and a matching pitcher. Perfect for entertaining, holiday gatherings, or display, this timeless set adds beauty and sophistication to any home.

Includes - Large long (3), large medium (4), medium (12), wide small (8), mini martini (5), mini tall martini (2), one small pitcher

Pica la Tabla - Charcuterie Board ($100 Value) item
Pica la Tabla - Charcuterie Board ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Treat your guests to an unforgettable spread from Pica la Tabla! This beautifully crafted charcuterie board features a delicious assortment of meats, cheeses, fruits, and gourmet accompaniments, perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or a special night in. A stunning centerpiece for any occasion!

Donated by: Pica la Tabla

Western Club Gift Certificate ($100 Value) item
Western Club Gift Certificate ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy great food, warm hospitality, and small-town charm at The Western in Navasota! This $100 gift certificate is perfect for a delicious dining experience featuring Texas favorites in a welcoming atmosphere. A great treat for family, friends, or a special night out!

Donated by: The Western Club, Steakhouse and Dancehall

6 Dozen Tamales ($100 Value) item
6 Dozen Tamales ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Jessica Herrara

15 Pounds of Hamburger Meat ($100 Value) item
15 Pounds of Hamburger Meat ($100 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: K&C Meat Processing

Gift Card Bouquet ($120 Value) item
Gift Card Bouquet ($120 Value)
$55

Starting bid

Gift Card Bouquet including gift cards to: $15 Dairy Queen, $15 Starbucks, $15 Burger King, $25 Amazon, $10 Sonic, $25 Tractor Supply, $15 Taco Bell.


Donated by: Margie Terrell

Gift Basket ($115 Value) item
Gift Basket ($115 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Swig cup, classic rock shirt, perfume, and classic rock coasters

Private Session w/Personal Trainer ($120 Value) item
Private Session w/Personal Trainer ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Invest in your health with a Private Session with a Personal Trainer! Get expert guidance, personalized coaching, and a workout tailored to help you reach your fitness goals.

Donated by KillingEveryDay Gym

6 Hours - Babysitting Services ($120 Value) item
6 Hours - Babysitting Services ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Carmen Herrera

Babysitting by Aileen Quirino - 6hrs ($120 Value) item
Babysitting by Aileen Quirino - 6hrs ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a well-deserved break with Babysitting Services! This package includes up to 6 hours of care, which can be used all at once or split into multiple sessions for added flexibility.

By COL Youth Member Aileen Quirino

Exterior Cleaning Starz Detailing ($140 Value) item
Exterior Cleaning Starz Detailing ($140 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Exterior Detail: A thorough hand wash that removes dirt, dust, and road grime. Includes cleaning of wheels, tires, and glass, leaving your vehicle fresh and shining.


https://www.starzdetails.com/


Donated by: Starz Details in College Station, TX

Gift Certificate for 2 DZ Custom Cookies ($120 Value) item
Gift Certificate for 2 DZ Custom Cookies ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Chaotic Sweets

EAG GMC Chevrolet Oil Change Basket ($120 Value) item
EAG GMC Chevrolet Oil Change Basket ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: EAG GMC Chevrolet

EAG Ford Oil Change Basket ($120 Value) item
EAG Ford Oil Change Basket ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: EAG Ford

EAG CDJR Oil Change Basket ($120 Value) item
EAG CDJR Oil Change Basket ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: EAG CDJR

Willow Grace Candle ($120 Value) item
Willow Grace Candle ($120 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Circle P Antiques & Collections

St. Peter’s Sacred Tabernacle Art Print ($125 Value) item
St. Peter’s Sacred Tabernacle Art Print ($125 Value)
$65

Starting bid

Bring a sense of reverence and beauty to your space with this 8x14 St. Peter’s Sacred Tabernacle art print. A meaningful piece of sacred art that reflects faith, tradition, and timeless inspiration.

Artist - Olivia


Donated by Laura Q

1 Deep Cleansing Facial ($129 Value) item
1 Deep Cleansing Facial ($129 Value)
$65

Starting bid

Beauty Studio Suites in Plantersville, Texas welcomes you for a deep cleansing facial with exfoliation, mask, and hydration for refreshed, glowing skin.


Call: 281.541.2242 or email [email protected]


Donated by: Anabel Garza - Medical Aesthetician

1 Deep Cleansing Facial ($129 Value) item
1 Deep Cleansing Facial ($129 Value)
$65

Starting bid

Beauty Studio Suites in Plantersville, Texas welcomes you for a deep cleansing facial with exfoliation, mask, and hydration for refreshed, glowing skin.


Call: 281.541.2242 or email [email protected]

1 Deep Cleansing Facial ($129 Value) item
1 Deep Cleansing Facial ($129 Value)
$65

Starting bid

Beauty Studio Suites in Plantersville, Texas welcomes you for a deep cleansing facial with exfoliation, mask, and hydration for refreshed, glowing skin.


Call: 281.541.2242 or email [email protected]

Boutique Basket ($140 Value) item
Boutique Basket ($140 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful Catholic-inspired basket from Off The Map Boutique in Downtown Navasota featuring faith-filled gifts and luxurious fragrances. This collection includes Tyler Candle Company sachets and “Bless Your Heart” laundry detergent, a canvas of Our Lady, a Miraculous Medal bracelet and holy water bottle, a maroon cross car freshie, and a gold crucifix car stand figure by Granda Grands. A perfect blend of Catholic faith, beauty, and everyday elegance.

Two Complimentary Experiences - Casa do Brasil ($130 Value) item
Two Complimentary Experiences - Casa do Brasil ($130 Value)
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy an authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience at Casa do Brasil in College Station, Texas. Includes two full dining experiences featuring premium meats, gourmet salad bar, and exceptional hospitality.


Donated by: Casa do Brasil

Brahmin Wallet ($135 Value) item
Brahmin Wallet ($135 Value)
$70

Starting bid

Elevate your everyday essentials with this Brahmin wallet, combining timeless style with quality craftsmanship and practical organization.

Donated by: Amber Sherman

1hr Photography Session ($140 Value) item
1hr Photography Session ($140 Value)
$70

Starting bid

1hr photography session (family's, couples, grads)


Donated by: Daisy Castaneda

German Stein ($180 Value) item
German Stein ($180 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Authentic German beer stein imported from Germany, featuring classic craftsmanship and timeless Old World charm. A perfect collectible, conversation piece, or gift for beer enthusiasts and lovers of German heritage. A unique item that brings tradition and character to any home or bar!

Donated by: Aileen Jiménez

Handmade Baby Quilt ($150 Value) item
Handmade Baby Quilt ($150 Value)
$75

Starting bid

Handmade Quilt (46x46, pink/baby) with nursery basket & stuffed animal.

Donated by: Diane LeFlore

Sunflower Door Wreath ($150 Value) item
Sunflower Door Wreath ($150 Value)
$75

Starting bid

Brighten your entryway with this charming 16" Sunflower Door Wreath, a cheerful touch that welcomes guests with warmth and style. 🌻

Donated by: Sheila Carter

Lawn Care by Eddie Paul Stanley ($150 Value) item
Lawn Care by Eddie Paul Stanley ($150 Value)
$75

Starting bid

Freshen up your yard with Lawn Care by Eddie Paul Stanley! This package includes 2 hours of professional lawn care (equipment NOT provided), perfect for mowing, trimming, edging, and giving your outdoor space a clean, polished look.

Vintage Lithograph of "The Grave of Mary" ($150 Value) item
Vintage Lithograph of "The Grave of Mary" ($150 Value)
$75

Starting bid

A serene and timeless piece of vintage religious art, beautifully framed and ready to display. Perfect for a home, prayer space, or sacred art collection.

Donated by O'Brien Family

Western Swing Shuffle Tickets for 2 ($170 Value) item
Western Swing Shuffle Tickets for 2 ($170 Value)
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy a lively night out with Western Swing Shuffle! This package includes two tickets for an evening of great music, dancing, and fun.

Donated by: The Western Club, Steakhouse & Dancehall

Framed Oil Painting ($200 Value) item
Framed Oil Painting ($200 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Jan Hogg

Lawn Service - 2hrs ($200 Value) item
Lawn Service - 2hrs ($200 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Equipment provided!


Donated by: Daisy Castaneda

Tote Bag & Makeup Case by Consuela ($200 Value) item
Tote Bag & Makeup Case by Consuela ($200 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Add a pop of style to your everyday with this Consuela tote bag and matching makeup case! Known for bold designs and quality craftsmanship, this set is perfect for staying organized at home or on the go.

Donated by: O'Brien Family

Interior Design Consultation - 2hrs item
Interior Design Consultation - 2hrs
$50

Starting bid

Transform your home with a personalized design consultation from interior designer Michelle McManus. Michelle will tour your home and provide expert recommendations on layout, lighting, accessories, and how to create a custom, cohesive design that reflects your style and elevates your space.

Donated by: Swanky, TX - Real Estate & Interior Design

Snowcone Party for 20 ($200 Value) item
Snowcone Party for 20 ($200 Value)
$150

Starting bid

Treat your group to a cool and delicious experience with Jourdyn’s Southern Snowcone! Enjoy a private snow cone party for up to 20 guests, perfect for celebrating any occasion with sweet, refreshing fun.

Bounce House OR Water Slide Rental ($250 Value) item
Bounce House OR Water Slide Rental ($250 Value)
$125

Starting bid

Make your next event unforgettable with a full day of fun! Whether it's a bounce house or a water slide, this rental is perfect for birthdays, school events, church functions - or just because!
- One-day rental
- Setup & takedown included
- Subject to availability
- Local service area only

Donated by: Jump Around Navasota
www.jumparoundnavasotaa.com

Pallet of Grass ($295 Value) item
Pallet of Grass ($295 Value)
$150

Starting bid

Upgrade your lawn with 1 FREE pallet of grass from Castillo Grass! Recipient may choose their preferred grass variety, with special orders available based on availability and scheduling. A perfect opportunity to refresh and enhance any outdoor space.

Donated by: Castillo Grass

Photography Session (Value: $350) item
Photography Session (Value: $350)
$175

Starting bid

Through The Lens Photography by Celeste Anguiano. This 2-hour session will capture lasting memories of beautiful, high-quality images. Great for families, couples, graduations, special events, etc.

https://www.instagram.com/ttlphotography._/

Farm Photography Session - includes 11x14 Print ($375+ Value item
Farm Photography Session - includes 11x14 Print ($375+ Value
$180

Starting bid

Farm Photography Session - to include an 11x14 Print, Valid until November 29, 2026 Donated by: Chere Davis Photography

Abstract Painting ($400 Value) item
Abstract Painting ($400 Value)
$200

Starting bid

Artist is Eric Allen (prominent Houston Attorney)


Donated by: Zane and Evalynn Sherman

The Empty Tomb Painting ($600 Value) item
The Empty Tomb Painting ($600 Value)
$250

Starting bid

18" x 24" Acrylic on Canvas


Featuring the inspiring work of Houston-based artist Lynn Ruoff, whose creations blend realism, abstraction, surrealism, and sacred Liturgical Art. Influenced by her studies in Italy and the United States, her artwork beautifully reflects nature, faith, and mystical themes, making each piece both meaningful and visually captivating.


Donated by: Lynn Marinko Ruoff

"Waterfall" by Lynn Ruoff ($1500 Value) item
"Waterfall" by Lynn Ruoff ($1500 Value)
$750

Starting bid

Acrylic on Canvas - 30” x 40”

Featuring the inspiring work of Houston-based artist Lynn Ruoff, whose creations blend realism, abstraction, surrealism, and sacred Liturgical Art. Influenced by her studies in Italy and the United States, her artwork beautifully reflects nature, faith, and mystical themes, making each piece both meaningful and visually captivating.


Donated by: Lynn Marinko Ruoff

"A Man & the Woman" by Lynn Ruoff ($2000 Value) item
"A Man & the Woman" by Lynn Ruoff ($2000 Value)
$900

Starting bid

Acrylic on Canvas - 42” x 36"


Featuring the inspiring work of Houston-based artist Lynn Ruoff, whose creations blend realism, abstraction, surrealism, and sacred Liturgical Art. Influenced by her studies in Italy and the United States, her artwork beautifully reflects nature, faith, and mystical themes, making each piece both meaningful and visually captivating.


Donated by: Lynn Marinko Ruoff

Watermelon Earrings & Pear Bracelet ($40) item
Watermelon Earrings & Pear Bracelet ($40)
$15

Starting bid

Playful and eclectic jewelry set featuring vibrant watermelon-inspired earrings paired with a charming pear bracelet. Bursting with color and personality, this whimsical duo adds a fun, artistic touch to any outfit and is perfect for someone who loves unique accessories.

Navajo Silver Coral Earrings ($78 Value) item
Navajo Silver Coral Earrings ($78 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted Navajo silver earrings featuring vibrant coral accents. A timeless Southwestern piece that adds elegance and charm to any outfit.


Vintage Brass, Dangles, Mother of Pearl Earrings ($65 Value) item
Vintage Brass, Dangles, Mother of Pearl Earrings ($65 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Eclectic vintage jewelry collection featuring bold brass accents, handcrafted Navajo-style dangle earrings, and luminous mother-of-pearl details. This distinctive set blends Southwestern artistry with timeless vintage charm for a truly unique statement piece.


Silvertone Vintage Rhinestone Floral Brooch ($80 Value) item
Silvertone Vintage Rhinestone Floral Brooch ($80 Value)
$30

Starting bid

Elegant silvertone vintage floral brooch adorned with sparkling rhinestones in a timeless botanical design. This classic accessory adds a touch of vintage glamour and sophistication to scarves, jackets, hats, or handbags.


Heart & Navajo Silver Earrings ($82 Value) item
Heart & Navajo Silver Earrings ($82 Value)
$30

Starting bid

Two beautiful sets of handcrafted Navajo silver earrings, featuring timeless Southwestern artistry and versatile style for any occasion. Includes heart-themed earrings and a classic silver design.

2 Turquoise Navajo Bear Claw Key Chains ($80) item
2 Turquoise Navajo Bear Claw Key Chains ($80)
$30

Starting bid

Set of two handcrafted Navajo-style bear claw key chains featuring vibrant turquoise accents. These unique accessories combine Southwestern charm with symbolic design, making them perfect for keys, bags, or gifts.


Lapis Lazuli Sterling Silver Button Covers ($90 Value) item
Lapis Lazuli Sterling Silver Button Covers ($90 Value)
$35

Starting bid

Elegant lapis lazuli sterling silver button covers featuring rich blue stones and timeless Southwestern craftsmanship. A unique accessory that adds sophistication to any outfit.

Turquoise & Navajo Red Coral Dangles ($100 Value) item
Turquoise & Navajo Red Coral Dangles ($100 Value)
$35

Starting bid

Handcrafted Sterling Silver Dangle Earrings featuring genuine turquoise and Navajo red coral accents. These vibrant Southwestern-inspired earrings blend timeless elegance with artisan charm, making them perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.


Navajo Running Bear Multi-stone Earrings ($145 Value) item
Navajo Running Bear Multi-stone Earrings ($145 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Stunning Navajo Running Bear earrings featuring a vibrant array of multi-colored stones set in sterling silver. Showcasing exceptional Southwestern craftsmanship and bold natural beauty, these earrings make a striking statement for any jewelry collection.


Black Onyx & Yellow horse Stamped Earrings ($180 Value) item
Black Onyx & Yellow horse Stamped Earrings ($180 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful black onyx earrings set in sterling silver with intricate Yellow horse stamped detailing. A striking handcrafted piece blending classic elegance with Southwestern artistry.

Sterling Silver Dolphin Earrings ($200 Value) item
Sterling Silver Dolphin Earrings ($200 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Unique and eclectic sterling silver dolphin earrings with artistic detailing and distinctive character. These eye-catching earrings blend whimsical ocean-inspired design with handcrafted elegance, making them a truly one-of-a-kind accessory and conversation piece.


Pottery Earring & Vintage Navajo Cuff ($205 Value) item
Pottery Earring & Vintage Navajo Cuff ($205 Value)
$80

Starting bid

Beautiful artisan pottery earrings paired with a vintage Navajo-style cuff bracelet create a striking Southwestern-inspired set. Rich textures, earthy tones, and timeless craftsmanship make this collection a unique addition to any jewelry lover’s wardrobe.

Handmade Pendant with Sonoran River Turquoise ($320 Value) item
Handmade Pendant with Sonoran River Turquoise ($320 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Beautifully handcrafted sterling silver pendant featuring genuine Sonoran River turquoise. This artisan piece showcases the natural beauty and vibrant color of the turquoise stone, making it a truly unique and elegant Southwestern-inspired accessory.


Black Onyx Earrings, Pendant, and Cuff ($382 Value) item
Black Onyx Earrings, Pendant, and Cuff ($382 Value)
$125

Starting bid

Max Calabaza Diné elegant black onyx jewelry set featuring matching earrings, pendant, and cuff bracelet. The deep black stones paired with classic craftsmanship create a bold yet sophisticated look perfect for both formal occasions and everyday style.

1992 Unopened Vintage Baseball Cards ($130 Value) item
1992 Unopened Vintage Baseball Cards ($130 Value)
$45

Starting bid

Unopened 1992 vintage baseball card packs, preserved in their original packaging for over three decades. A nostalgic collector’s item featuring the excitement of classic MLB stars and the thrill of discovering hidden gems from baseball’s golden era.


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