Youth Silent Auction

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Mexican Restaurant in Brenham, TX!
Donated by: Guadalajara Mexican Food Restaurant
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Donated by: FloresbyVale
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Voucher for basket will include banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, m&m cookies, and brownies. These will be prepared to order.
Donated by: Maris Treats
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Donated by: Bubba's
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Beautiful custom cakes designed by the talented mother of Yosbel Casas, Lead Altar Server at Christ Our Light. Serves approximately 20 guests and available in a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, and more. Specialty stuffed cakes, marmalade fillings, and real fruit options are also available. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, and special occasions!
Donated by: Yessica Alejandro
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Donated by: Scarlet Nabors
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Donated by: Tina Schroeder
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Donated by: Twin Petals Flower Shop
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Donated by: Mas Fajitas
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Donated by: Amber Sherman
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Donated by: Tina Schroeder
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Donated by: Aggieland Outfitters
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Donated by: E-2/Airman: Orlando K. Martinez
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Donated by: Schmiley Ranch
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Made of Olive Tree from the Holy Land.
Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem
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Donated and drawn by: Youth - Zane Sherman
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A variety of car freshies - different shapes and sizes. The photo is not of the actual freshies in the basket. They are being made fresh!
Donated by: Lindsey Schroeder
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Donated by: O’Brien Family
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Donated by: Benjamin Knox
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Beautifully handcrafted and one-of-a-kind, this set of four watercolor cards features original hand-painted artwork created with care and creativity. Perfect for thank you notes, birthdays, encouragement, or special occasions, each card is a unique miniature piece of art that can be treasured long after it’s received. Blank inside for your personal message. Includes envelopes.
Donated by: Rachel Burke
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Donated by: Baylor Backyard
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1.5 hours (for up to 5 people, includes shoes)
Donated by: Grand Station
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The Prisionero is a Californian
This full-bodied,opulent red. The palate has a soft mouthfeel and a smooth and luscious finish, perfectly balanced with red and black fruit and an integrated sweet spice.
Clos de Los Siete Argentina - A deep ruby-red color and aromas of black fruit and plums combined with delicate floral notes.
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Donated by: Evalynn Sherman
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Donated by: Lela & Evalynn Sherman
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1.5 hours (for up to 5 people, includes shoes)
Donated by: Grand Station
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Donated by: Holly Schapker Fine Artist
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Donated by: Holly Schapker Fine Artist
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Beautiful custom cakes designed by the talented mother of Yosbel Casas, Lead Altar Server at Christ Our Light. Serves approximately 30 guests and available in a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, and more. Specialty stuffed cakes, marmalade fillings, and real fruit options are also available. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, and special occasions!
Donated by: Yessica Alejandro
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Donated by: The Coop & The Garage
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All equipment other than a mower will be included.
Donated by: Zane Sherman
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Donated by: La Casita
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Our Lady of Guadalupe Wall Key Holder w/ Rustic Wooden 14 Inch Cross
Donated by: Laura Q
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Elegant eternal ribbon flower bouquet, beautifully handcrafted to last forever. A unique and timeless gift perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion.
Donated by: Fatima Murillo
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A beloved Northern Mexican dessert, Mostachón de Fresa combines a crisp meringue and pecan crust with creamy filling and fresh strawberries for the perfect balance of crunch, sweetness, and freshness. A crowd favorite for any celebration!
Donated by: Diego Herrera (Youth Ministry Core Team)
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Beautiful crucifix featuring authentic elements from the Holy Land, including earth, stone, and natural materials from Jerusalem. A meaningful and faith-filled piece that brings the spirit of the sacred land into your home.
Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem
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Delicious and decadent Tres Leches Fruit Cake made to serve approximately 30 people. This light, moist cake is soaked in sweet cream and topped with fresh fruit for the perfect balance of richness and freshness. A beautiful centerpiece dessert for any celebration!
Donated by: Isaura Olguin (Catechist, 1st Communion Leader, and Lector)
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Donated by: Laura Q
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Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass (for up to 5 guests)
Donated by: Grand Station
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Laser Tag Mission Pass + Miniature Golf Pass (for up to 5 guests)
Donated by: Grand Station
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A collection of (at least) 30 hand painted cards for all occasions. Photo is just a sampling of the cards.
Donated by: Sherman Family
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Made of Olive Tree from the Holy Land.
Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem
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Mini hair brush, spray hand sanitizer, hair clips, hair ties, glass cup, candle, face mask, $25 gift certificate, make up sponge and remover cloth, picture frame with bible verse, lip gloss, and glass hearts with positive words
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Made of Olive Tree from the Holy Land. Incased with incense, olive leaves, olive branches, and stone from Bethlehem.
Donated by: Nativity Church - Bethlehem
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Enjoy premium meats and local favorites with this $100 gift card to Castañeda Jr. Meat Market in Plantersville, Texas. Perfect for stocking up for a family barbecue, weekend cookout, or authentic Texas-style meals, this local market is known for quality cuts, fresh selections, and friendly service. A great treat for any food lover or grill master!
Donated by: Castañeda Jr. Meat Market
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Enjoy premium meats and local favorites with this $100 gift card to Castañeda Jr. Meat Market in Plantersville, Texas. Perfect for stocking up for a family barbecue, weekend cookout, or authentic Texas-style meals, this local market is known for quality cuts, fresh selections, and friendly service. A great treat for any food lover or grill master!
Donated by: Castañeda Jr. Meat Market
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Donated by: Juan & Linda’s Mexican Restuarant
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Enjoy great food, warm hospitality, and small-town charm at The Western in Navasota! This $100 gift certificate is perfect for a delicious dining experience featuring Texas favorites in a welcoming atmosphere. A great treat for family, friends, or a special night out!
Donated by: The Western Club, Steakhouse and Dancehall
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Donated by: Sheila Carter
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($100 Value)
DeepRoots Vineyards - 2 Music Tickets, a Bottle of Wine, & 2 Souvenir Cups
Donated by: DeepRoots Vineyards
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Donated by: Maria Niavez
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Elegant RUBY RED & ANTIQUE glassware collection featuring assorted vintage-style glasses and a matching pitcher. Perfect for entertaining, holiday gatherings, or display, this timeless set adds beauty and sophistication to any home.
Includes - Large long (3), large medium (4), medium (12), wide small (8), mini martini (5), mini tall martini (2), one small pitcher
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Treat your guests to an unforgettable spread from Pica la Tabla! This beautifully crafted charcuterie board features a delicious assortment of meats, cheeses, fruits, and gourmet accompaniments, perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or a special night in. A stunning centerpiece for any occasion!
Donated by: Pica la Tabla
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Enjoy great food, warm hospitality, and small-town charm at The Western in Navasota! This $100 gift certificate is perfect for a delicious dining experience featuring Texas favorites in a welcoming atmosphere. A great treat for family, friends, or a special night out!
Donated by: The Western Club, Steakhouse and Dancehall
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Donated by Jessica Herrara
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Donated by: K&C Meat Processing
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Gift Card Bouquet including gift cards to: $15 Dairy Queen, $15 Starbucks, $15 Burger King, $25 Amazon, $10 Sonic, $25 Tractor Supply, $15 Taco Bell.
Donated by: Margie Terrell
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Swig cup, classic rock shirt, perfume, and classic rock coasters
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Invest in your health with a Private Session with a Personal Trainer! Get expert guidance, personalized coaching, and a workout tailored to help you reach your fitness goals.
Donated by KillingEveryDay Gym
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Donated by: Carmen Herrera
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Enjoy a well-deserved break with Babysitting Services! This package includes up to 6 hours of care, which can be used all at once or split into multiple sessions for added flexibility.
By COL Youth Member Aileen Quirino
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Exterior Detail: A thorough hand wash that removes dirt, dust, and road grime. Includes cleaning of wheels, tires, and glass, leaving your vehicle fresh and shining.
Donated by: Starz Details in College Station, TX
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Donated by: Chaotic Sweets
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Donated by: EAG GMC Chevrolet
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Donated by: EAG Ford
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Donated by: EAG CDJR
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Donated by: Circle P Antiques & Collections
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Bring a sense of reverence and beauty to your space with this 8x14 St. Peter’s Sacred Tabernacle art print. A meaningful piece of sacred art that reflects faith, tradition, and timeless inspiration.
Artist - Olivia
Donated by Laura Q
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Beauty Studio Suites in Plantersville, Texas welcomes you for a deep cleansing facial with exfoliation, mask, and hydration for refreshed, glowing skin.
Call: 281.541.2242 or email [email protected]
Donated by: Anabel Garza - Medical Aesthetician
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Beauty Studio Suites in Plantersville, Texas welcomes you for a deep cleansing facial with exfoliation, mask, and hydration for refreshed, glowing skin.
Call: 281.541.2242 or email [email protected]
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Beauty Studio Suites in Plantersville, Texas welcomes you for a deep cleansing facial with exfoliation, mask, and hydration for refreshed, glowing skin.
Call: 281.541.2242 or email [email protected]
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Enjoy a beautiful Catholic-inspired basket from Off The Map Boutique in Downtown Navasota featuring faith-filled gifts and luxurious fragrances. This collection includes Tyler Candle Company sachets and “Bless Your Heart” laundry detergent, a canvas of Our Lady, a Miraculous Medal bracelet and holy water bottle, a maroon cross car freshie, and a gold crucifix car stand figure by Granda Grands. A perfect blend of Catholic faith, beauty, and everyday elegance.
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Enjoy an authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience at Casa do Brasil in College Station, Texas. Includes two full dining experiences featuring premium meats, gourmet salad bar, and exceptional hospitality.
Donated by: Casa do Brasil
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Elevate your everyday essentials with this Brahmin wallet, combining timeless style with quality craftsmanship and practical organization.
Donated by: Amber Sherman
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1hr photography session (family's, couples, grads)
Donated by: Daisy Castaneda
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Authentic German beer stein imported from Germany, featuring classic craftsmanship and timeless Old World charm. A perfect collectible, conversation piece, or gift for beer enthusiasts and lovers of German heritage. A unique item that brings tradition and character to any home or bar!
Donated by: Aileen Jiménez
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Handmade Quilt (46x46, pink/baby) with nursery basket & stuffed animal.
Donated by: Diane LeFlore
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Brighten your entryway with this charming 16" Sunflower Door Wreath, a cheerful touch that welcomes guests with warmth and style. 🌻
Donated by: Sheila Carter
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Freshen up your yard with Lawn Care by Eddie Paul Stanley! This package includes 2 hours of professional lawn care (equipment NOT provided), perfect for mowing, trimming, edging, and giving your outdoor space a clean, polished look.
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A serene and timeless piece of vintage religious art, beautifully framed and ready to display. Perfect for a home, prayer space, or sacred art collection.
Donated by O'Brien Family
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Enjoy a lively night out with Western Swing Shuffle! This package includes two tickets for an evening of great music, dancing, and fun.
Donated by: The Western Club, Steakhouse & Dancehall
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Donated by: Jan Hogg
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Equipment provided!
Donated by: Daisy Castaneda
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Add a pop of style to your everyday with this Consuela tote bag and matching makeup case! Known for bold designs and quality craftsmanship, this set is perfect for staying organized at home or on the go.
Donated by: O'Brien Family
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Transform your home with a personalized design consultation from interior designer Michelle McManus. Michelle will tour your home and provide expert recommendations on layout, lighting, accessories, and how to create a custom, cohesive design that reflects your style and elevates your space.
Donated by: Swanky, TX - Real Estate & Interior Design
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Treat your group to a cool and delicious experience with Jourdyn’s Southern Snowcone! Enjoy a private snow cone party for up to 20 guests, perfect for celebrating any occasion with sweet, refreshing fun.
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Make your next event unforgettable with a full day of fun! Whether it's a bounce house or a water slide, this rental is perfect for birthdays, school events, church functions - or just because!
- One-day rental
- Setup & takedown included
- Subject to availability
- Local service area only
Donated by: Jump Around Navasota
www.jumparoundnavasotaa.com
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Upgrade your lawn with 1 FREE pallet of grass from Castillo Grass! Recipient may choose their preferred grass variety, with special orders available based on availability and scheduling. A perfect opportunity to refresh and enhance any outdoor space.
Donated by: Castillo Grass
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Through The Lens Photography by Celeste Anguiano. This 2-hour session will capture lasting memories of beautiful, high-quality images. Great for families, couples, graduations, special events, etc.
https://www.instagram.com/ttlphotography._/
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Farm Photography Session - to include an 11x14 Print, Valid until November 29, 2026 Donated by: Chere Davis Photography
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Artist is Eric Allen (prominent Houston Attorney)
Donated by: Zane and Evalynn Sherman
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18" x 24" Acrylic on Canvas
Featuring the inspiring work of Houston-based artist Lynn Ruoff, whose creations blend realism, abstraction, surrealism, and sacred Liturgical Art. Influenced by her studies in Italy and the United States, her artwork beautifully reflects nature, faith, and mystical themes, making each piece both meaningful and visually captivating.
Donated by: Lynn Marinko Ruoff
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Acrylic on Canvas - 30” x 40”
Featuring the inspiring work of Houston-based artist Lynn Ruoff, whose creations blend realism, abstraction, surrealism, and sacred Liturgical Art. Influenced by her studies in Italy and the United States, her artwork beautifully reflects nature, faith, and mystical themes, making each piece both meaningful and visually captivating.
Donated by: Lynn Marinko Ruoff
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Acrylic on Canvas - 42” x 36"
Featuring the inspiring work of Houston-based artist Lynn Ruoff, whose creations blend realism, abstraction, surrealism, and sacred Liturgical Art. Influenced by her studies in Italy and the United States, her artwork beautifully reflects nature, faith, and mystical themes, making each piece both meaningful and visually captivating.
Donated by: Lynn Marinko Ruoff
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Playful and eclectic jewelry set featuring vibrant watermelon-inspired earrings paired with a charming pear bracelet. Bursting with color and personality, this whimsical duo adds a fun, artistic touch to any outfit and is perfect for someone who loves unique accessories.
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Handcrafted Navajo silver earrings featuring vibrant coral accents. A timeless Southwestern piece that adds elegance and charm to any outfit.
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Eclectic vintage jewelry collection featuring bold brass accents, handcrafted Navajo-style dangle earrings, and luminous mother-of-pearl details. This distinctive set blends Southwestern artistry with timeless vintage charm for a truly unique statement piece.
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Elegant silvertone vintage floral brooch adorned with sparkling rhinestones in a timeless botanical design. This classic accessory adds a touch of vintage glamour and sophistication to scarves, jackets, hats, or handbags.
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Two beautiful sets of handcrafted Navajo silver earrings, featuring timeless Southwestern artistry and versatile style for any occasion. Includes heart-themed earrings and a classic silver design.
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Set of two handcrafted Navajo-style bear claw key chains featuring vibrant turquoise accents. These unique accessories combine Southwestern charm with symbolic design, making them perfect for keys, bags, or gifts.
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Elegant lapis lazuli sterling silver button covers featuring rich blue stones and timeless Southwestern craftsmanship. A unique accessory that adds sophistication to any outfit.
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Handcrafted Sterling Silver Dangle Earrings featuring genuine turquoise and Navajo red coral accents. These vibrant Southwestern-inspired earrings blend timeless elegance with artisan charm, making them perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
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Stunning Navajo Running Bear earrings featuring a vibrant array of multi-colored stones set in sterling silver. Showcasing exceptional Southwestern craftsmanship and bold natural beauty, these earrings make a striking statement for any jewelry collection.
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Beautiful black onyx earrings set in sterling silver with intricate Yellow horse stamped detailing. A striking handcrafted piece blending classic elegance with Southwestern artistry.
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Unique and eclectic sterling silver dolphin earrings with artistic detailing and distinctive character. These eye-catching earrings blend whimsical ocean-inspired design with handcrafted elegance, making them a truly one-of-a-kind accessory and conversation piece.
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Beautiful artisan pottery earrings paired with a vintage Navajo-style cuff bracelet create a striking Southwestern-inspired set. Rich textures, earthy tones, and timeless craftsmanship make this collection a unique addition to any jewelry lover’s wardrobe.
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Beautifully handcrafted sterling silver pendant featuring genuine Sonoran River turquoise. This artisan piece showcases the natural beauty and vibrant color of the turquoise stone, making it a truly unique and elegant Southwestern-inspired accessory.
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Max Calabaza Diné elegant black onyx jewelry set featuring matching earrings, pendant, and cuff bracelet. The deep black stones paired with classic craftsmanship create a bold yet sophisticated look perfect for both formal occasions and everyday style.
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Unopened 1992 vintage baseball card packs, preserved in their original packaging for over three decades. A nostalgic collector’s item featuring the excitement of classic MLB stars and the thrill of discovering hidden gems from baseball’s golden era.
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