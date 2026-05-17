Christamore House Guild Polo at Sunset Benefit – VIP Tent Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes:
• Private VIP tent for up to 10 guests
• Prosecco service
• Charcuterie
• Barn tour with bubbly
• VIP parking lot access
• One reserved parking space directly behind your tent
Children 12 and under do not count toward the 10-guest limit.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for additional seating.
All proceeds benefit Christamore House educational programs and scholarships.
Includes:
• Private VIP tent for up to 10 guests
• Champagne service
• Hors d’oeuvres
• Barn tour with bubbly
• Personalized company signage
• Swag baskets
• Four complimentary 50/50 raffle tickets
• VIP parking lot access
• One reserved parking space directly behind your tent
Children 12 and under do not count toward the 10-guest limit.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for additional seating.
All proceeds benefit Christamore House educational programs and scholarships.
Includes:
• Private VIP tent for up to 10 guests
• Veuve Clicquot service
• Hors d’oeuvres
• Barn tour with bubbly
• Six complimentary 50/50 raffle tickets
• Custom field banner with your company name displayed across the polo field
• Sponsorship recognition during the match
• Company featured on Christamore House Guild social media
• Private photo opportunity with polo players and horses
• VIP parking lot access
• One reserved parking space directly behind your tent
Children 12 and under do not count toward the 10-guest limit.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for additional seating.
All proceeds benefit Christamore House educational programs and scholarships.
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