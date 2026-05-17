Christamore House Guild Inc

Hosted by

Christamore House Guild Inc

About this event

Christamore House Guild Polo at Sunset Benefit – VIP Tent Sponsorships

7551 E 100 N

Whitestown, IN 46075, USA

Chukker Tent Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes:

• Private VIP tent for up to 10 guests

• Prosecco service

• Charcuterie

• Barn tour with bubbly

• VIP parking lot access

• One reserved parking space directly behind your tent


Children 12 and under do not count toward the 10-guest limit.


Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for additional seating.


All proceeds benefit Christamore House educational programs and scholarships.

Divot Tent Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes:

• Private VIP tent for up to 10 guests

• Champagne service

• Hors d’oeuvres

• Barn tour with bubbly

• Personalized company signage

• Swag baskets

• Four complimentary 50/50 raffle tickets

• VIP parking lot access

• One reserved parking space directly behind your tent


Children 12 and under do not count toward the 10-guest limit.


Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for additional seating.


All proceeds benefit Christamore House educational programs and scholarships.

Pony Tent Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes:

• Private VIP tent for up to 10 guests

• Veuve Clicquot service

• Hors d’oeuvres

• Barn tour with bubbly

• Six complimentary 50/50 raffle tickets

• Custom field banner with your company name displayed across the polo field

• Sponsorship recognition during the match

• Company featured on Christamore House Guild social media

• Private photo opportunity with polo players and horses

• VIP parking lot access

• One reserved parking space directly behind your tent


Children 12 and under do not count toward the 10-guest limit.


Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for additional seating.


All proceeds benefit Christamore House educational programs and scholarships.

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