Christamore House Guild Polo at Sunset Benefit – VIP Tent Sponsorships

Includes:

• Private VIP tent for up to 10 guests

• Prosecco service

• Charcuterie

• Barn tour with bubbly

• VIP parking lot access

• One reserved parking space directly behind your tent





Children 12 and under do not count toward the 10-guest limit.





Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for additional seating.





All proceeds benefit Christamore House educational programs and scholarships.