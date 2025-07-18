Christian Help Foundation Inc

Christian Help Foundation Inc

Christian Comedy Show: Brad Stine

45 W Broadway St

Oviedo, FL 32765, USA

1st Floor, Center
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 1st floor center.

1st Floor, Center - 12&Under
$37.50

Grants entry to the event to a child 12 & under with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 1st floor center.

1st Floor, Wings
$60

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 1st floor wings.

1st Floor, Wings - 12&Under
$30

Grants entry to the event to a child 12 & under with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 1st floor wings.

2nd Floor, Center
$60

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 2nd floor center.

2nd Floor, Center - 12&Under
$30

Grants entry to the event to a child 12 & under with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 2nd floor center.

2nd Floor, Wings
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 2nd floor wings.

2nd Floor, Wings - 12&Under
$25

Grants entry to the event to a child 12 & under with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating on 2nd floor wings.

Child 3&Under
Free

Grants entry to the event to a child 3 & under with access to standard amenities and activities.

