CCHC Rip the Roof Off Silent Auction

This gift basket includes a large metal watering can style bird house, Mexican blanket, metal lizard decor, upcycled wooden cell phone holder, discount cards, and woven placemats.
Value: $100
A bundle of gift cards from Big Eyed Fish (two 3-piece meals), GI Joes ($40), Connelly's Do-It-Best (two $25 gift cards), Indiana Bakery (four $10 certificates), and Honey Plant ($20), with accessories from Guitar Exchange.
Value: $200
Two bags of popcorn from Country Shoppes, $25 gift certificate from Common rounds, lotion from H. Souder & Sons Soapery, Amish Country hot pad, and clay pot from Isabel's Tacos.
Value: $65
Two $50 Longhorn Steakhouse gift cards, a Buck brand knife in sheath, two sleeping bags, tent, and western decor.
Value: $300
This is a complete 14 gallon cube aquarium package, with heater, filter, driftwood, substrate, and plant light,
as well as one year membership
to the Fort Wayne Aquarium society.
Value: $335
One of a kind hand-carved hanging wooden parrot puzzle.
Value: Priceless
Hand carved wooden panda plaque, squishy panda night light, and gift card for Panda Express.
Value: $70
Handmade twin-size pink quilt with pair of crocheted pillows.
Value: Priceless
Hand quilted lap size red, white, and blue quilt.
Value: Priceless
New black leather messenger style laptop briefcase.
Value: $100
Reading books, activity books, craft kit, and $15 gift card to Culver’s for parent & children, or grandparents & grandchildren.
Value: $40
Handcrafted rag-rug tote bag.
Value: $60
Tire shine, detailer wipes, glass cleaner, multi-purpose spray, micro fiber towels and cleaning mitt, and two $64 wash books to Mike’s car wash.
Value: $200
Spend the day with Ft. Wayne S.W.A.T. including equipment presentation and flashbang demonstration. Also operate tactical robots/drones, drive an armored carrier, and fire weapons such as rifles, machine guns, and grenade launchers.
Value: PRICELESS
Sports photo package with photo-shooting of one game within 60 miles of Fort Wayne, sports portraits, and professional editing for up to 10 images, with digital images to be provided.
Value: $350
Eight dozen cupcakes, chosen from a variety of flavors.
Value: $160
Channellock 8 gallon wet/dry vacuum with swivel casters, 8 foot hose, two extension wands, crevice tool, 10" floor brush/squeegee, and built-in accessory storage.
Value: $85
A beautiful daily reminder of faith, hope, and enduring love for your wall.
Value: $30
