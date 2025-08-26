Hosted by

CCHC Rip the Roof Off Silent Auction

Cog and Pearl
$20

Starting bid

This gift basket includes a large metal watering can style bird house, Mexican blanket, metal lizard decor, upcycled wooden cell phone holder, discount cards, and woven placemats.

Value: $100

Wells Street
$30

Starting bid

A bundle of gift cards from Big Eyed Fish (two 3-piece meals), GI Joes ($40), Connelly's Do-It-Best (two $25 gift cards), Indiana Bakery (four $10 certificates), and Honey Plant ($20), with accessories from Guitar Exchange.

Value: $200

Grabill Community Basket
$20

Starting bid

Two bags of popcorn from Country Shoppes, $25 gift certificate from Common rounds, lotion from H. Souder & Sons Soapery, Amish Country hot pad, and clay pot from Isabel's Tacos.

Value: $65

Gala's Choice
$50

Starting bid

Two $50 Longhorn Steakhouse gift cards, a Buck brand knife in sheath, two sleeping bags, tent, and western decor.

Value: $300

Just Add Water... item
Just Add Water...
$125

Starting bid

This is a complete 14 gallon cube aquarium package, with heater, filter, driftwood, substrate, and plant light,

as well as one year membership

to the Fort Wayne Aquarium society.

Value: $335

Parrot Puzzle
$15

Starting bid

One of a kind hand-carved hanging wooden parrot puzzle.

Value: Priceless

Panda-monium
$20

Starting bid

Hand carved wooden panda plaque, squishy panda night light, and gift card for Panda Express.

Value: $70

Twin Quilt item
Twin Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Handmade twin-size pink quilt with pair of crocheted pillows.

Value: Priceless

Lap Quilt item
Lap Quilt
$20

Starting bid

Hand quilted lap size red, white, and blue quilt.

Value: Priceless

Leather Messenger Bag
$20

Starting bid

New black leather messenger style laptop briefcase.

Value: $100

Grandparent Basket
$15

Starting bid

Reading books, activity books, craft kit, and $15 gift card to Culver’s for parent & children, or grandparents & grandchildren.

Value: $40

Earth-tone Tote Bag
$20

Starting bid

Handcrafted rag-rug tote bag.

Value: $60

Multicolor Tote Bag
$20

Starting bid

Handcrafted rag-rug tote bag.

Value: $60

Car Care Kit
$40

Starting bid

Tire shine, detailer wipes, glass cleaner, multi-purpose spray, micro fiber towels and cleaning mitt, and two $64 wash books to Mike’s car wash.

Value: $200

A Day with SWAT for 2
$125

Starting bid

Spend the day with Ft. Wayne S.W.A.T. including equipment presentation and flashbang demonstration. Also operate tactical robots/drones, drive an armored carrier, and fire weapons such as rifles, machine guns, and grenade launchers.

Value: PRICELESS

Sports Photo Package
$70

Starting bid

Sports photo package with photo-shooting of one game within 60 miles of Fort Wayne, sports portraits, and professional editing for up to 10 images, with digital images to be provided.

Value: $350

Child's Rocking Recliner
$15

Starting bid

Gourmet Cupcakes
$50

Starting bid

Eight dozen cupcakes, chosen from a variety of flavors.

Value: $160

Wet/Dry Vacuum item
Wet/Dry Vacuum
$20

Starting bid

Channellock 8 gallon wet/dry vacuum with swivel casters, 8 foot hose, two extension wands, crevice tool, 10" floor brush/squeegee, and built-in accessory storage.

Value: $85

Wall Decor
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful daily reminder of faith, hope, and enduring love for your wall.

Value: $30

