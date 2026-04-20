Christian Demling 5K

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Largest company logo on event info, prominent display of business name & logo on print/e-media, linked company logo on event webpage & registration webpage, pre/post social media announcements, 22”x56” banner produced by us. 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you. Entitled up to 5 complimentary event entries.
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Large company logo displayed on finish line banner produced by us displayed on the finish line arch, large company name/logo on event , business name included on e-media, linked company listing on event registration page, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you. Entitled up to 4 complimentary event entries.
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22”x56” banner produced by us & displayed on leg of the finish line arch, company name/logo on event info, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 3 complimentary event entries.
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Exclusive company banner displayed on finish line timing clock, company name/logo on event info, pre/post social media announcements, 110x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 2 complimentary event entries.
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Exclusive company logo printed on all 3 Mile Markers, company name/logo on event info, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 1 complimentary event entry.
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Exclusive rights to a water stop, all equipment will be provided (water jugs, cups, tables, trash bags, etc.) Your company will brand the water station however you see fit (banners/tents) and be responsible for staffing the water stop. Pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 1 complimentary event entry.
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**Time Sensitive: This sponsor must be determined 1 month in advance
Exclusive company logo on all bib #’s, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 1 complimentary event entry.
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Sponsorship is exclusive for small businesses wishing to become involved. 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, pre/post social media announcements.
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