Indelible Lives, Inc

Hosted by

Indelible Lives, Inc

About this event

Christian Demling 5K

100 Lothrop St

North Easton, MA 02356, USA

Title Sponsorship
$2,000

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Largest company logo on event info, prominent display of business name & logo on print/e-media, linked company logo on event webpage & registration webpage, pre/post social media announcements, 22”x56” banner produced by us.  10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you. Entitled up to 5 complimentary event entries.

Finish Line Banner Sponsor -
$1,500

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Large company logo displayed on finish line banner produced by us displayed on the finish line arch, large company name/logo on event , business name included on e-media, linked company listing on event registration page, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you. Entitled up to 4 complimentary event entries.

Finish Line Arch Sponsor-
$1,000

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22”x56” banner produced by us & displayed on leg of the finish line arch, company name/logo on event info, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 3 complimentary event entries.

Official Time Clock Sponsor
$750

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Exclusive company banner displayed on finish line timing clock, company name/logo on event info, pre/post social media announcements, 110x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 2 complimentary event entries.


5k Mile Marker Sponsor
$500

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Exclusive company logo printed on all 3 Mile Markers, company name/logo on event info, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 1 complimentary event entry.

Water Stop Sponsor
$500

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Exclusive rights to a water stop, all equipment will be provided (water jugs, cups, tables, trash bags, etc.) Your company will brand the water station however you see fit (banners/tents) and be responsible for staffing the water stop.  Pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 1 complimentary event entry.


Race Bib Sponsor
$500

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**Time Sensitive: This sponsor must be determined 1 month in advance

Exclusive company logo on all bib #’s, pre/post social media announcements, 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, 1 complimentary event entry.


Community Sponsor
$250

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Sponsorship is exclusive for small businesses wishing to become involved. 10x10 vendor booth display on the day of the event, tent, chairs and tables supplied by you, pre/post social media announcements.      

Add a donation for Indelible Lives, Inc

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