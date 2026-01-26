Christian Youth Theater Tucson's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

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Description: Unlock your child's inner performer! This certificate entitles the winner to one full session of a CYT class of their choice. Whether they are a seasoned pro or taking their first steps onto the stage, this class voucher will be the first step in building confidence, acting skills, and friendships.
Value: $250
Restrictions: Valid for ages 5-18.
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Unlock a summer of creativity, confidence, and friendship! This package includes tuition for one child to attend any CYT Summer Camp session. Kids will spend the week singing, dancing, acting, and making memories, culminating in a showcase for family and friends.
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Celebrate two decades of theater magic with this exclusive CYT Legacy Collection! This curated basket honors our 20th anniversary with limited-edition apparel and a commemorative set of show bears. Plus, secure the best seat in the house with a 'Golden Ticket' for our next production. A must-have for every CYT superfan!"
Value: $250
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Ever dreamed of life "under the sea" or strolling through Prince Eric's palace? This is your chance to trade your human legs for a moment in the spotlight! We are offering a truly magical walk-on role experience for one lucky star-in-the-making in our upcoming production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
The winner of this experience will go beyond the velvet curtains for a rare look at the theater world. The winner will join our talented cast on stage during a vibrant ensemble number, experiencing the thrill of live theater firsthand
Value: Priceless
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Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Show Bears Set of 2 (Value $100)
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Experience the "VIP treatment" for your car all year long. This premium membership allows for unlimited washes at any of the hundreds of Mister Car Wash locations across the country.
The Titanium Wash includes:
Membership Benefits
Value: $500.00
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2 tickets, Hat, Mug, Keychain ($75)
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Peak of Perfection Salon at Trail Dust Town Value: $200
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Massage Envy Gift Card (Value $80)
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7ft x 3ft original artwork signed by artist Caleb Malis, CYT alum VALUE: $500
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Caleb Malis is a 20-year-old Actor/Artist who graduated from Orange County School of the Performing Arts (OCSA), currently attending the ArtCenter in Pasadena and the University of the Arts London. He is best known for starring in the critically acclaimed HBO Mini-Series Plot Against America featuring Winona Ryder, John Turturro and Zoe Kazan and this past year was a featured guest star on the new Fox hit series Doc and the iconic Law and Order SVU. He has sold over 100 original drawings/commissions (caleb_malis, Instagram), and has donated art work since the age of 10 raising over $60,000 dollars for charitable causes. He has been awarded the most Outstanding Performer for the Integrated Arts program at OCSA and was a 2020 Orange County Whiz Kid and is represented by Artium Talent Agency.
“The Beatles”
72x35”
Created in Adobe Illustrator/ Procreate AP Limited Edition print hand signed
A semi chronological look at the history of the Beatles from 1963-1969
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Experience the Magic of Professional Theatre in Tucson!
Treat your family or friends to an unforgettable afternoon or evening at the theater. Saguaro City Music Theatre is renowned for its high-quality, professional musical productions that bring Broadway-caliber talent to the local stage. This package is perfect for theater lovers and families alike, offering a safe and welcoming environment for all ages.
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First impressions are everything! Elevate your personal brand or professional profile with this exclusive headshot photography package. Whether you’re updating your LinkedIn, refreshing your corporate website, or building a portfolio, this session provides high-quality, professional imagery tailored to your unique style. VALUE: $900
Package Includes:
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Diamond Glow Facial or 20 units of Botox Courtesy of AbbyInjector (Value: $200)
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LILIT (Cyn McManus): Fresh Water Pearl Bracelet ($90) and Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings ($60) (Total Value: $150)
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Grant Refrigeration Gift Basket (Value $75). Includes 2 Water Bottles, $30 Starbucks Gift Cards, 2 handheld flip open fans, a free small treat at Jeremiah's, and 10% off at The Monica
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PCC Arts Swag Bag (Value $100). Includes 3 vouchers for 2 tickets (total of 6 tickets) valid at PCC Shows, and 2 t-shirts
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Rancho Sahuarita - Vivace Restaurant Gift Certificate (Value: $250)
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Turquoise jewelry and Monsoon Chocolate (Value: $600)
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5 Hours of Math Tutoring from Experienced Teacher (Value: $250)
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Gift Card for 8 Classes at the Foothills Location (Value: $119)
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Annual VIP Service Membership (Value: $250)($240+ Value) that includes the following at no additional charge:
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Framed 16x20 Watercolor Jaguar Print (Value: $150)
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Seven Spanish Tutoring Sessions from Native Speaker and Experienced Spanish Teacher - Middle and High School Level (Value - $210)
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Personalized CYT Show Bag with Student Name
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Two tickets to Little Mermaid and all of our upcoming 2026-2027 shows! They will be announced soon! (Value - $165)
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To participate in a class session and main stage production, it costs each student at least $500, not including ticket sales. With your donation, we can offer scholarships to kids who might not be able to participate. Thank you for helping a child be part of CYT Tucson and grow in character, build confidence, make lasting friendships, and build performance skills.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!