Christian Youth Theater Tucson
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Christian Youth Theater Tucson

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Christian Youth Theater Tucson

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Christian Youth Theater Tucson's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

CYT Class Registration item
CYT Class Registration
$75

Starting bid

Description: Unlock your child's inner performer! This certificate entitles the winner to one full session of a CYT class of their choice. Whether they are a seasoned pro or taking their first steps onto the stage, this class voucher will be the first step in building confidence, acting skills, and friendships.
Value: $250
Restrictions: Valid for ages 5-18.

CYT Summer Camp Registration item
CYT Summer Camp Registration
$150

Starting bid

Unlock a summer of creativity, confidence, and friendship! This package includes tuition for one child to attend any CYT Summer Camp session. Kids will spend the week singing, dancing, acting, and making memories, culminating in a showcase for family and friends.

  • Value: $500 - $750
  • Restrictions: Valid for one child, ages 5-18 for a CYT Summer Camp in Tucson, AZ.
CYT 20th Anniversary Gift Basket item
CYT 20th Anniversary Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Celebrate two decades of theater magic with this exclusive CYT Legacy Collection! This curated basket honors our 20th anniversary with limited-edition apparel and a commemorative set of show bears. Plus, secure the best seat in the house with a 'Golden Ticket' for our next production. A must-have for every CYT superfan!"


Value: $250


Walk On Role in The Little Mermaid item
Walk On Role in The Little Mermaid
$90

Starting bid

Ever dreamed of life "under the sea" or strolling through Prince Eric's palace? This is your chance to trade your human legs for a moment in the spotlight! We are offering a truly magical walk-on role experience for one lucky star-in-the-making in our upcoming production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid

The winner of this experience will go beyond the velvet curtains for a rare look at the theater world. The winner will join our talented cast on stage during a vibrant ensemble number, experiencing the thrill of live theater firsthand


Value: Priceless

Set of 2 CYT 20th Anniversary Show Bears item
Set of 2 CYT 20th Anniversary Show Bears
$30

Starting bid

Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Show Bears Set of 2 (Value $100)

Mister Car Wash Annual Membership item
Mister Car Wash Annual Membership
$150

Starting bid

Experience the "VIP treatment" for your car all year long. This premium membership allows for unlimited washes at any of the hundreds of Mister Car Wash locations across the country. 

The Titanium Wash includes:

  • Titanium 360°™: An exclusive titanium dioxide mist that provides 360 degrees of protection and water repellency.
  • HotShine® Carnauba Wax: A signature "waterfall" of wax that seals in a radiant shine and protects the paint.
  • Platinum Repel Shield: A silicone protectant that safeguards against dirt, bugs, and road grime.
  • Tire Shine & Wheel Polish: Professional-grade treatments to leave your rims and tires gleaming.
  • Underbody Defense: A high-volume rinse that removes harmful soils and salts to prevent undercarriage corrosion. 

Membership Benefits

  • Priority Lanes: Skip the standard lines with exclusive members-only Express Lanes.
  • Free Vacuums: Access to self-service vacuums at participating locations to keep the interior as clean as the exterior.
  • Nationwide Access: Use your membership at any Mister Car Wash location in the U.S.. 

Value:  $500.00 

Gaslight Theater Gift Basket item
Gaslight Theater Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

 2 tickets, Hat, Mug, Keychain ($75)

Cut & Color Gift Certificate item
Cut & Color Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Peak of Perfection Salon at Trail Dust Town Value: $200

Massage Envy Gift Card item
Massage Envy Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Massage Envy Gift Card (Value $80)

Caleb Malis Original Artwork item
Caleb Malis Original Artwork
$150

Starting bid

7ft x 3ft original artwork signed by artist Caleb Malis, CYT alum VALUE: $500


ABOUT THE ARTIST
 
Caleb Malis is a 20-year-old Actor/Artist who graduated from Orange County School of the Performing Arts (OCSA), currently attending the ArtCenter in Pasadena and the University of the Arts London. He is best known for starring in the critically acclaimed HBO Mini-Series Plot Against America featuring Winona Ryder, John Turturro and Zoe Kazan and this past year was a featured guest star on the new Fox hit series Doc and the iconic  Law and Order SVU. He has sold over 100 original drawings/commissions (caleb_malis, Instagram), and has donated art work since the age of 10 raising over $60,000 dollars for charitable causes. He has been awarded the most Outstanding Performer for the Integrated Arts program at OCSA and was a 2020 Orange County Whiz Kid and is represented by Artium Talent Agency.
“The Beatles”
72x35”

Created in Adobe Illustrator/ Procreate AP Limited Edition print hand signed

A semi chronological look at the history of the Beatles from 1963-1969

Saguaro City Summer Show Ticket Package item
Saguaro City Summer Show Ticket Package
$30

Starting bid

Experience the Magic of Professional Theatre in Tucson!
Treat your family or friends to an unforgettable afternoon or evening at the theater. Saguaro City Music Theatre is renowned for its high-quality, professional musical productions that bring Broadway-caliber talent to the local stage. This package is perfect for theater lovers and families alike, offering a safe and welcoming environment for all ages. 

  • Included: Four (4) General Admission tickets to a production during the summer season.
  • Retail Value: Approximately $100.00.
  • Location: Performances are typically held at the Berger Performing Arts Center or similar local venues.
Headshot Photo Package item
Headshot Photo Package
$150

Starting bid

First impressions are everything! Elevate your personal brand or professional profile with this exclusive headshot photography package. Whether you’re updating your LinkedIn, refreshing your corporate website, or building a portfolio, this session provides high-quality, professional imagery tailored to your unique style.  VALUE: $900

Package Includes:

  • One-on-One Session: A personalized consultation and photo session with the photographer to determine your goals and aesthetic.
  • On-Location or Studio Shoot: Choice of an indoor studio setting or a local outdoor location.
  • Digital Gallery: Access to a private online gallery to view and select your favorite shots.
  • Professional Retouching: High-resolution edited digital images (typically 1–3 photos) with full usage rights for personal and professional platforms. 
Maloney Plastic Surgery and Skincare Voucher item
Maloney Plastic Surgery and Skincare Voucher
$60

Starting bid

Diamond Glow Facial or 20 units of Botox Courtesy of AbbyInjector (Value: $200)

LILIT & Daughters Jewelry Set item
LILIT & Daughters Jewelry Set
$45

Starting bid

LILIT (Cyn McManus): Fresh Water Pearl Bracelet ($90) and Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings ($60) (Total Value: $150)

Stayin' Cool Gift Basket item
Stayin' Cool Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Grant Refrigeration Gift Basket (Value $75). Includes 2 Water Bottles, $30 Starbucks Gift Cards, 2 handheld flip open fans, a free small treat at Jeremiah's, and 10% off at The Monica

Pima Community College Arts Swag Bag item
Pima Community College Arts Swag Bag
$20

Starting bid

PCC Arts Swag Bag (Value $100). Includes 3 vouchers for 2 tickets (total of 6 tickets) valid at PCC Shows, and 2 t-shirts

Vivace Gift Certificate item
Vivace Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

Rancho Sahuarita - Vivace Restaurant Gift Certificate (Value: $250)

Turquoise Jewelry and Chocolate item
Turquoise Jewelry and Chocolate item
Turquoise Jewelry and Chocolate
$150

Starting bid

Turquoise jewelry and Monsoon Chocolate (Value: $600)

Math Tutoring item
Math Tutoring
$50

Starting bid

 5 Hours of Math Tutoring from Experienced Teacher (Value: $250)

Orangetheory Gift Card - Foothills item
Orangetheory Gift Card - Foothills
$30

Starting bid

Gift Card for 8 Classes at the Foothills Location (Value: $119)

Rite Way Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing VIP Membership item
Rite Way Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing VIP Membership
$60

Starting bid

Annual VIP Service Membership (Value: $250)($240+ Value) that includes the following at no additional charge:

  • ﻿﻿(2) Two HVAC System Checkups per year
  • ﻿﻿Condenser Coil Flush
  • ﻿﻿(1) One Traditional Tank Water Heater Flush per year
  • ﻿﻿(1) Free Drain Clearing with a sewer camera inspection
  • ﻿﻿(1) Electrical Panel Safety Check per year
  • ﻿﻿For Septic owners, (1) One Camera Inspection per year and level check
  • ﻿﻿Plus, much more.


Gilbert Lozano 16x20 Watercolor Jaguar Print item
Gilbert Lozano 16x20 Watercolor Jaguar Print
$45

Starting bid

Framed 16x20 Watercolor Jaguar Print (Value: $150)

Michael Kors Trifold Wallet item
Michael Kors Trifold Wallet
$50

Starting bid

  • Black Michael Kors Large Double Zip Wristlet (Value: $258)


Spanish Tutoring Sessions item
Spanish Tutoring Sessions
$50

Starting bid

Seven Spanish Tutoring Sessions from Native Speaker and Experienced Spanish Teacher - Middle and High School Level (Value - $210)

Personalized Show Bag item
Personalized Show Bag
$25

Starting bid

Personalized CYT Show Bag with Student Name

CYT Tucson Season Ticket Package
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to Little Mermaid and all of our upcoming 2026-2027 shows! They will be announced soon! (Value - $165)

Sponsor a CYT Student
$150

Starting bid

To participate in a class session and main stage production, it costs each student at least $500, not including ticket sales. With your donation, we can offer scholarships to kids who might not be able to participate. Thank you for helping a child be part of CYT Tucson and grow in character, build confidence, make lasting friendships, and build performance skills.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!