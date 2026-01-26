Christian Youth Theater Tucson's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

Ever dreamed of life "under the sea" or strolling through Prince Eric's palace? This is your chance to trade your human legs for a moment in the spotlight! We are offering a truly magical walk-on role experience for one lucky star-in-the-making in our upcoming production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The winner of this experience will go beyond the velvet curtains for a rare look at the theater world. The winner will join our talented cast on stage during a vibrant ensemble number, experiencing the thrill of live theater firsthand





Value: Priceless